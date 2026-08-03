Concert promoter Vertex Events announced the cancellation of Maxwell's two South African shows scheduled for August

The American singer cited unforeseen circumstances beyond his control, with all ticket holders promised full refunds

Frustrated South African fans took to social media demanding transparency over the real reason for the cancellation

Maxwell cancelled his South African shows, and Mzansi is displeased. Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC

Source: Getty Images

R&B fans in South Africa were left gutted on Monday, 3 August, after concert promoter Vertex Events announced that Maxwell would no longer be performing at his two highly anticipated shows. Many had been counting down the days to see the American soul singer live, making the last-minute announcement all the more painful.

The shows were set to take place on Saturday, 8 August at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, and Tuesday, 11 August at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town. Vertex Events confirmed that Maxwell's team reached out to inform them he was unable to proceed, and that despite efforts from both sides to find alternatives, including looking at revised scheduling, no workable solution could be found.

Why did Maxwell cancel his SA shows?

In a statement shared by Vertex Events, Maxwell addressed fans directly: "Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control, I'm unfortunately no longer able to perform in South Africa as planned. This decision wasn't made lightly. I sincerely apologise to everyone who was looking forward to the shows. I appreciate your understanding and continued support. I hope to be back with you all soon."

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Vertex Events confirmed that everyone who purchased tickets will receive a full refund, with Webtickets set to contact affected ticket holders with further details on the process.

Maxwell cancelled South African shows in Pretoria and Cape Town. Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Maxwell's cancellation

The announcement did not go down well with South African fans, many of whom vented their frustration online. While some took it in their stride, others were far less forgiving of the vague explanation offered.

@Deee4Dineo wrote: "Haaaa!!! Ngathi, he knew I wasn't gonna make it 🥹 we can try again next year. Ngizobe ngi grand"

@SandyTlang was far more critical of how the situation was handled: "This copy and paste communication ya 'due to unforeseen circumstances' is not on. Ba tlwaela batho masepa di gamors tse. Nna, if I were the promoter, I'd insist on disclosure of the actual reason. Patrons deserve at least that"

@SihleManq kept things light: "These guys cancel gigs regularly worldwide, without thinking twice about it. We ain't all that."

@MpolokengNtoi pushed for accountability: "Ziphi i PI zalapha? It's important that we know the real reason behind the cancellation. Uba unabazala e Nigeria atsho so we can write him off ngoku. Anyone who believes these lies about our country was already looking for a reason to hate SA. PI's ndizova ngani."

Brandy returns to SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Remoakantse Holdings announced that US R&B icon Brandy is heading back to South Africa for a December 2026 concert.

Brandy expressed her excitement about returning to Mzansi, promising fans an unforgettable night filled with her timeless hits.

Source: Briefly News