DJ Ayanda spoke about how South Africa's reputation at airports has affected her international travel in a podcast-style interview

The DJ shared a selfie-style clip from Ghana, calling for African unity amid SA's heated illegal immigration debate

Mzansi fired back at the DJ, with many accusing her of being selfish and out of touch with ordinary South Africans

Mzansi has slammed DJ Ayanda for her 'tone-deaf' comments on immigration. Image: dj.ayanda

Source: Instagram

South African DJ Ayanda is in hot water after a video of her weighing in on the country's illegal immigration crisis started doing the rounds on X on 31 July 2026, reshared by @chartsafrica.

The clip of Ayanda combines two parts: a studio interview segment, shot in front of a branded "LIVE" backdrop with pink and black graphic patterns and a professional microphone in frame, and a brief outdoor selfie-style clip filmed on what appears to be a residential patio in Ghana.

In the interview portion, Ayanda admitted that the ongoing tensions around illegal immigration have hit her personally, particularly when she travels abroad. "It has affected me quite a lot, but we're finding our way back up, thank God," she said, suggesting that SA's damaged reputation at foreign airports has created hurdles for South African travellers, herself included.

She then switched to the outdoor clip, speaking directly to her followers from Ghana. "To my fellow South Africans, I just wanted to let you guys know that I'm currently in Ghana. And it's so peaceful here, and I so wish that it could be as peaceful as it is in SA as well," she said, before adding a call for African unity.

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SA slams DJ Ayanda

The video did not go down well. Many viewers felt Ayanda was prioritising her gigging schedule over the real struggles faced by ordinary South Africans living with the consequences of illegal immigration. Others simply had no idea who she was.

The reactions paint a clear picture: Mzansi felt her concern about airport inconveniences and calls for African unity rang hollow against the backdrop of a crisis that has upended daily life for many South Africans.

Watch the clip that set Mzansi off:

Here is what people had to say:

@jozitube: "Unamanga! They like to make themselves feel important"

@BALENCISKII: "They go around all over Africa and expect us to keep quiet about illegal immigration bayanya laba"

@PatrickMal85347: "Selfish, they only think for themselves about their gigs, so what about ordinary South Africans who are the victims of those illegal immigrants"

@dlamini_d22369: "Who is she? A DJ where."

Tyla drops Nigeria from concert lineup

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla dropped her Lagos concert from her upcoming tour after Nigerians threatened to harm her if she entered the country

The backlash followed criticism that the Grammy winner stayed silent on xenophobic attacks targeting foreigners in South Africa

Source: Briefly News