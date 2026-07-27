A social media user accused veteran actor Rapulana Seiphemo of stealing his girlfriend at the Bloem Macufe festival

The accusation resurfaced under a photo of Seiphemo and his wife, Zandile Tshukulu, from their 2021 traditional wedding

Mzansi rallied behind the Generations star, shutting down the claims with sharp and pointed responses

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Rapulana Seiphemo accused of stealing a man's girlfriend. Image: rapulanas

Source: Instagram

A veteran South African actor found himself at the centre of unexpected drama on Sunday, 26 July 2026, when a social media user publicly accused him of stealing a former girlfriend.

The accusation came from user @AnkeliOneStyle, who quote-retweeted a post by @Troll_SAfootbal praising "legendary actor, Baba Rapulana Seiphemo and his beautiful wife." The original post was accompanied by a photo of Seiphemo and his wife, Zandile Tshukulu, taken during their traditional wedding ceremony on 13 March 2021, with Tshukulu's outfit clearly reading "Mrs Seiphemo."

@AnkeliOneStyle was unimpressed by the warm reception, writing:

"He stole my chick in Bloem Macufe, lo msunu u @rapulanas ... remember Nthabiseng?"

The post was then reshared by @destinyzee, whose caption simply read: "A blessed Sunday," apparently amused by the drama unfolding in the comments.

See the post below:

Mzansi defends Rapulana Seiphemo

Rather than turning on the beloved Generations actor, social media users turned their attention squarely on the accuser, with many arguing that no woman can be "stolen" without her own consent.

Here are some of the comments:

@General_JBison had little sympathy:

"No one steals your girl, bafo. She gave herself away. Don't hate the player; he didn't force her. Hate your partner for betraying you bafanas. She was never yours. She belongs to the highest bidder. Drink water and heal."

@LNMthiyane offered a more measured take:

"He probably does not remember. He loved Nthabiseng. Tau just smashed."

@SEMolekwa kept it straightforward:

"He didn't steal her. She chose the man that she felt suited her life better. Same way that men choose women, women also have a right to choose the men they want in their lives."

@Max_Rasheane directed his energy at the original poster:

"Your chick agreed to be stolen. You cannot blame @rapulanas for that. Women move on sometimes when things are not good for them, just like men do. Move on and get a wife and stop crying like a spoiled brat after failing to turn the chick into a wife."

@NtokozoHlophe offered the most empathetic response, though still not entirely sympathetic to the accuser:

"Eish! It's probably a case of helplessly loving someone who doesn't love you; you are only a bus stop to her. The mind has realised, the heart stubbornly refuses to comprehend."

Seiphemo, widely celebrated for his role as Tau on Generations: The Legacy, has not publicly addressed the accusation. The overwhelming majority of Mzansi appears unbothered by the claim, choosing instead to celebrate the actor and his wife.

Rapulana Seiphemo was accused of stealing a girlfriend. Image: rapulanas

Source: Instagram

Woman accuses Rapulana Seiphemo of being a deadbeat

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that an Instagram blog shared a DM they received from a woman claiming to be Rapulana Seiphemo's baby mama.

The lady in question shared that they allegedly have a 9-year-old son, and that she has not been receiving support from the actor.

Source: Briefly News