An Instagram blog shared a DM they received from a woman claiming to be Rapulana Seiphemo's baby mama

The lady in question shared that they allegedly have a 9-year-old son, and that she has not been receiving support from the actor

Social media users have since responded to the news, with many posing questions about the truthfulness of the lady

A woman has accused 'Generations: The Legacy' actor Rapulana Seiphemo of not taking care of their son. Image: Rapulanaseiphemo

Source: Instagram

Generations: The Legacy actor Rapulana Seiphemo is in the news once more. The legendary actor was accused of being a father to a nine-year-old boy.

According to a news blog, Maphephandaba, a lady, accused the actor of allegedly being an absent father.

Rapulana's alleged baby mama speaks

In a viral screenshot of an Instagram DM the blog received, the lady claims to be Rapulana Seiphemo's baby mama. She alleges that they have a boy who has not known his dad for months.

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The lady said she was tired of taking care of the financial needs of the child alone, and so she felt the need to reveal this information.

"@Khosedy is asking for Rapulana to support their alleged child!" they exclaimed. "In her own words, I have a kid with Rapulana Seiphemo, and he’s 9 years old, he’s not supporting since he was months, he left and never bothered supporting his own son. Right now, I’m facing his medical bills alone and school fees; I can no longer keep quiet about it anymore," the blog alleged.

Attempts to reach the actor were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

‘Generations: The Legacy’ star Rapulana Seiphemo was accused of being an absetn father. Image: Rapulanaseiphemo

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Rapulana's babay mama news

Below are some of the reactions from online users, with some slamming absent fathers, while others were not too convinced:

singom advised:

"Maintenance court, mommy. Exploring him won't help you with anything. Am sorry."

lavorie_d claimed:

"I went on her page the child looks exactly like him."

ayanda_mnisi95 asked:

"Did you go to Maintenance court before coming to Maphepha?? Because this will make you look like a bitter ex."

evamotsweni slammed the commentators:

"The number of women supporting deadbeat dads in these comments is insane. Not all women were trapping men by having kids with them, and we all know that. Until it happens to you or your family members, go ahead and bash her. Even women who were once married to these men can end up where they are today; you can never be too careful in life. This thing has no formula."

Somizi dragged for offering money to Liema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo offered to give Liema Pantsi R2 million if she didn't win Big Brother Mzansi. Somizi declared his support for Liema, hoping she would walk away with the cash prize.

However, his generosity was met with mounting backlash, with Mhlongo being accused of failing to support his own daughter. One user wrote, "He has R2 million to give to Liema Pantsi, but can't give his struggling daughter, Bahumi, who doesn't even have a car to take her to auditions, she uses an Uber. Deadbeat father Somizi."

Source: Briefly News