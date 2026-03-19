Talented actress Zendande Mfenyana is grateful for scooping her first SAFTA after 19 years in the entertainment industry

Mfenyana made headlines over the weekend when she won an award for her character in Inimba

Fans of the actress and TV show responded to her winning the South African Film & Television Award

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'Inimba's Zenande Mfenyana reacts to scooping her first SAFTA. Images: ZenandeMfenyana

Source: Twitter

Former Generations and The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana, who plays Thumeka in Inimba, has responded to winning her first South African Film & Television Award (SAFTA).

The isiXhosa telenovela trended on social media on Saturday, 14 March 2026, when it received more than 2 SAFTAs.

Entertainment news channel @newslivesa shared a video on its X account of Mfenyana receiving her award on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

The former The Queen star shares in an interview with Drum Magazine that it feels different to be announced a winner as she's had to take it all in.

"It was such a relief. This year marks 19 years of being in this industry, and I almost felt overlooked, almost felt like no one saw the work that I do," adds the star.

Mfenyana also reveals that when she won, she felt like it was a pat on the back that she was on the right track.

South Africans congratulate the actress

@HulisaniNeswisw said:

"I don't know them or their shows, but I hope they pay them for their outstanding performances."

@HrhMaNtshingila replied:

"This is the dress she was going to pick up in Newtown earlier today? Definitely a deserving thespian, but come on, South Africa, man? What is this dress?"

@Sli_Simelane wrote:

"From the few episodes I’ve seen of Inimba, I can safely say she’s killing the role and giving an outstanding performance. She deserves this award and more recognition. Congratulations."

@siya6888 commented:

"I love it when good actors get what's due to them."

@__T_touch said:

"She's one of the most talented actresses we have in this country by a mile; she's always taken her craft seriously. Well-deserved award."

@PaulMzilankatha replied:

"A very well-deserved award. This woman can act from the day she debuted, UNoluntu, the hatred the country had for her, and now as Thumeka. She can act as this woman."

@nodnajustza reacted:

"Why support and not the main character? Congratulations, she’s nailing her role!"

@TumiK46521661 wrote:

"Very well deserved!! She kills that Thum-Thum role, and also nice to see her speak and happy! Congratulations Zenande. I can safely say you made me watch Inimba."

@Melo_Malebo said:

"She’s finally getting the recognition she deserves."

Zenande Mfenyana is grateful for winning her first SAFTA. Image: ZenandeMfenyana

Source: Instagram

Kgomotso Christopher reacts to teen actor winning a SAFTA for Scandal! role

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite thespian Kgomotso Christopher recently commented on her former Scandal! co-star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane's award.

The teen actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, who played Tibi on Scandal!, won a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) over the weekend.

Christopher, who stars on Generations: The Legacy, previously acted on Scandal! as Yvonne Langa alongside Litlhakanyane.

Source: Briefly News