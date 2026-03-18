Popular Generations: The Legacy character, Fikile Maponya, puzzled viewers of the show when she popped the question

The businesswoman has fallen in love with a crime lord, Jack Mabaso, who broke her heart by impregnating another woman

South Africans on social media dragged the SABC1 soapie, characters, and its storylines

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SA slams 'Generations: The Legacy's Fikile and Jack's proposal scene

Source: Twitter

South Africans recently dragged SABC1's popular soapie Generations: The Legacy's characters Fikile and Jack, played by Refilwe Modumo and Vusi Kunene.

The popular soapie, which was created by Mfundi Vundla, failed to impress social media users online.

Actress Refilwe Modumo's character Fikile surprised fans of the show this week when she proposed to her boyfriend, Jack Mabaso, played by Vusi Kunene.

Social media user @shwabada shared a clip on his X account of Fikile popping the question.

"Naaaaah, what’s the whole point of this scene?" he asked.

In the video, Fikile is seen asking her boyfriend, Jack, to marry him.

Generations: The Legacy fans react to the scene

@justjuniie said:

"People who still watch Generations deserve this kinda acting."

@tshegofatsomoon wrote:

"Generations really fell off. There's no coming back."

@KasiMait responded:

"Proposal? Jack’s fade? That man ululating? That girl dropped a pregnancy bombshell for what? They're trying to stop her… the acting? So much is happening in this scene, and none of it is good."

@moh_mogau said:

"Generations is not beating the allegations. What's this?"

@Gizelle021696 replied:

"I think they freestyle these scenes. As long as they have 24 minutes worth of dialogue for one episode, they call it a day."

@Andiphile_ wrote:

"Fikile is basically ready for commitment after being skeptical for a long time, but then Swazi comes in and delivers news that will confuse her and make her question her decision. That's probably the point."

@M3ta_crow responded:

"Netflix slop got you guys thinking this banger scene is horrible."

@B00HUUU said:

"Their acting is so horrible, I’ve always watched a thing show by mistake, either I’m visiting a relative or washing dishes, and the fam is watching ."

@SiyandaNkomo10 wrote:

"I hadn't watched Generations for God knows how long, I tuned in and this is what I came across."

@simphiwe_n54295 reacted:

"This is an intelligently beautiful scene, although I only recognize the Jack Mabaso character here. Anyone who sees the bad in this is mad."

@MellowStardust responded:

"Is that Mbali?! She’s pregnant with whose child?"

@TiroMphothe said:

"Please ask Mvundla to give you a few episodes to direct. Recommend to him a few good writers too, cause what is this?"

SA slams 'Generations: The Legacy's Fikile and Jack's proposal scene

Source: Instagram

Zikhona Sodlaka and Zolisa Xaluva react to Generations producer Mfundi Vundla

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that legendary thespians Zikhona Sodlaka and Zolisa Xaluva addressed Mfundi Vundla's claims about firing the 16 Generations actors in 2014.

The TV producer recently surprised South Africans when he broke his silence about the 16 fired cast members.

South Africans on social media commented on Sodlaka and Xaluva's interview on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News