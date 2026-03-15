Social media influencer Ashay caused a buzz on social media when he was booted out of the Big Brother Mzansi TV show

Ashay previously trended on social media when he betrayed Liema and upset her fans online

Social media users and fans of the TV show commented on Ashays' departure on Sunday, 15 March 2026

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Ashay is evicted from 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

Popular reality TV show and content creator Ashay was the latest housemate to get evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi competition on Sunday, 15 March 2026, after Mmeli.

Ashay recently surprised fans of the show when he made it as a top 10 finalist after The Don and King Wanda's exits.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed on his X account on Sunday, 15 March 2026, that the star has left the show.

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Social media users react to Ashay's exit

@Duchess_Jayne said:

"First HOH to be evicted this season...May the odds be in his favour always, good luck, Ashay."

@Ethiopianbelong responded:

"Just imagine the person who worked so hard he ended up evicted, and women who are always naked, not evicted, life is not fair."

@MqheleSiba6823 reacted:

"Congratulations, Ashay. Next time, production, please be specific. This is a Zulu production and very tribal, so we resort to BBNaija or Africa if it ever comes."

@TeneleVilakati2 replied:

"You revoked immunity on Ashay's HOH win, and only to give it to another housemate."

@Timotheewhite05 wrote:

"The funny thing is that he thought he stood a chance of winning."

@MKuyembeh reacted:

"You played him dirt after winning HOH, you gave his spot to Liema."

@MbathaMvelocity responded:

"Congratulations to #Ashay for making it this far …wishing you all the best in life, and may God bless you with your heart ."

@Keletso_Keyla said:

"He was real towards the end! Salute Ashay #BbMzansiS6."

@FikileVezi reacted:

"I did say he's another Thuliz and some people laughed."

@Presh_amazing responded:

"We are told that he's going home, babes. #BBMzansiS6."

@cocoMQ_ said:

"Four girls in the finale have actually never happened yea? Woman on top for real."

@GovenderDelon wrote:

"Big Brother is not fair. How come they made Smash spin a wheel to show saved, but made Que and Bravo stand up, but the lowest three were Ashay, Mmeli, and Didi? Didi was safe at the beginning of the show. What would they have done if the wheel went to evict, since the next lowest was Didi?"

@kuttloanoo replied:

"Bafazi (ladies), we are voting for Liema to win the R2 million. That other girl can’t win, kea hana," (I refuse).

@Paballo_maseko_ responded:

"I didn’t realise how much of a threat Que is. Didi was saved by Lillies. Bravo was saved by Trixie’s fans. He went in alone and stayed safe."

Ashay has left the 'Big Brother Mzansi' show. Images: Jabu mcDonald and BigBrotherMzansi

Source: Twitter

The Don is evicted from Big Brother Mzansi, SA Reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer The Don, real name Sihle Sishi, had social media buzzing when he was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Sishi previously trended on social media when he had a mental breakdown after his girlfriend from the show left.

Social media users and fans of the TV show commented on The Don's departure on Sunday, 8 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News