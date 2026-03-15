Fan-favourite TV personality and actor Soli Philander's daughters paid tribute to him over the weekend at his funeral service

Philander's funeral service was held in Cape Town on Saturday, 14 March 2026

South Africans and fans of the award-winning actor also paid tribute to him after his passing

Actor Soli Philander's daughters Dayna and Kyla Philander pay tribute to legendary dad. Image: TVwithThinus

Source: Twitter

Award-winning TV personality and comedian Soli Philander's daughters paid tribute to him at his funeral service on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

Philander's close friend revealed at the actor's funeral his last words about his former wife, Toni Philander, before he died on 4 March 2026.

The Kideo actor previously trended on TikTok when he addressed social media trolls about his HIV status.

The SABC shared a YouTube video of the actor's daughter, Kyla, thanking mourners for supporting them on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

Kaya FM News also shared the actor's daughter Dayla's tribute on its X account on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

Dayna revealed: "He was the sun, and in his orbit, we became more than what we could have ever imagined. We became bold and courageous because he was. We became free and unfettered because he was. We let ourselves be powered by creativity, instinct, and integrity, because he did."

The Kideo star had four children, daughters Danya and Kyla, and sons Ethan and Caleb. Soli and Toni fostered a daughter, Lauren, together.

South Africans pay tribute to the comedian

@SoulFairy3 said:

"Rest in eternal peace, Soli. You carried Khoi with so much pride. I will miss your daily dancing on TikTok. The only person who ever made me subscribe to their page. Loved you my whole life."

@TlotlisoM_ replied:

"This is him....Our childhood was good because of him!"

@anewk242916 responded:

"RIP Soli. Thank you for giving us Timothy Traddle in Pumpkin Patch."

@Mzansipresser replied:

"What a guy, attended his shows at Baxter Theatre in Cape Town."

@DrBhuda wrote:

"Said news. Rest in peace, Soli Philander."

@ATHA_N responded:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@LuckygirlWaseSA wrote:

"May he rest in peace."

@Cgos_Marcus said:

"I last saw him in Cape Town, Long Street. He was homeless and vanquished. It was sad to see. May his soul RIP."

@crazythatoo reacted:

"Not Timothy Traddle(The tortoise)? My childhood."

@Mnca_mnce commented:

"Tjo this guy. I think I remember him from Kideo or something around those years."

@Zama30162777 said:

"Rest in heavenly peace, and deepest condolences to family and friends."

@shiluvankuna commented:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@LeratoPhoko1 replied:

"May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family."

@Mantsha15892333 reacted:

"Ga moya wa gage o robale ka kgotso," (May his soul rest in peace).

Comedian Soli Philander's daughter Dayna and Kyla remember him. Images: Jabumcdonald and TvwithMlu

Source: Twitter

RIP: Kideo actor Soli Philander dies, SA reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African entertainment industry is mourning the passing of Vat 'n Kans TV presenter and actor Soli Philander.

Philander is also known for portraying the beloved Kideo character of Timothy Traddle on SABC1.

The cause of the death of the comedian and TV personality has been confirmed.

Source: Briefly News