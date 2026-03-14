A family friend of award-winning actor Soli Philander opened up about his last day before his death

The Kideo actor made headlines this past week when he passed away from cancer

South Africans bid farewell to the radio personality and comedian on social media

Soli Philander's Funeral: Close Friend Reveals Actor's Last Words About Ex-wife Before Death

Source: Twitter

Legendary Kideo actor Soli Philander shared his thoughts about his ex-wife, Toni Philander, before he died on 4 March 2026 from complications arising from cancer.

A friend of the award-winning comedian shared his last moments at his funeral service this weekend.

Philander's close friend and preacher shared the actor's last words about his ex-wife, Toni, at his funeral service on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

The SABC shared the comedian and actor's funeral service on its YouTube channel on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

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In the video, Philander's friend said the actor talked about his former wife, Toni Philander, before he passed away on 4 March 2026.

"There's this one word, and it speaks to what I experienced with him the day before he passed away. I have never experienced so much love, particularly for my family. And then I asked about Tony. And he said, 'The love of my life'," says Philander's friend.

The actor's friend adds that he was so moved by Philander's words that he just wanted to grab him and hug him.

You Magazine reported in March 2015 that the radio personality filed for divorce from his wife, Toni Philander, after 30 years of marriage.

The actor previously shared a photo of himself and his former wife on his X account.

Because Love @toni_phil," he captions the post.

Entertainment channel @newslivesa shared a clip of Philander's funeral service on its X account on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

South Africans bid farewell to the actor

@SibabalweGiftQetu-Yates said:

"RIP Soli. Thank you for always welcoming me into your home with open arms. My childhood was richer because of you and your family! Lots of love to the Philander Family."

@DeborahMarakalala replied:

"Some people lack humility and can be so disrespectful to the departed. They lack an inner sense of right and wrong as well as peace. I loved every piece of the craft he undertook, with precision, passion, and respect for his followers. You will be dearly missed. RIP my legendary Soli Philander."

@vernastuurman9137 wrote:

"Thank you, Soli, for your immense contribution to the South African society - not only through your amazing gifts but for teaching us to be true to ourselves!"

@GaryAustin-th4es responded:

"Precious Soli, you were and still are a Beacon of Light. You lit up so many lives. May your Precious Soul Live On as you bathe in the presence of eternal love and light. Condolences to your family. Gary Stellenbosch, South Africa."

Soli Philander's Funeral: Close Friend Reveals Actor's Last Words About Ex-wife Before Death

Source: Twitter

Inside Soli Philander's last TikTok video about his health

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular TV personality Soli Philander gave an update about his health in a video a few weeks before his passing.

The Department of Sports, Arts & Culture confirmed the veteran entertainer's passing on Thursday, 5 March 2026.

South Africans paid tribute to the Kideo star and comforted his family and children after his death.

Source: Briefly News