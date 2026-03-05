The South African entertainment industry is mourning the passing of Vat 'n Kans TV presenter and actor Soli Philander

Philander is also known for portraying the beloved Kideo character of Timothy Traddle on SABC1

The cause of the death of the comedian and TV personality has been confirmed

Talented South African comedian, actor, and storyteller Soli Philander has passed away at the age of 65.

Philander dies a few days after popular Strictly Come Dancing SA host and SA's Got Talent judge, Ian von Memerty, who ended his life on 23 February 2026.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed the news of Philander's passing on Wednesday, 4 March evening.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture confirmed the actor's death in a statement on its X account on Thursday, 5 March 2026.

“On behalf of the Sport, Arts and Culture department, and as a longtime fan myself, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the many South Africans whose lives he touched through his work,” said McKenzie.

The TV personality and thespian is famously known for presenting the Afrikaans music quiz show Liriekeraai on kykNET (DStv 144), as well as the game show of

Philander also presented eTV's popular TV show Let's Fix It, as well as the SA version of Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?

Fans of the entertainer know him for his performance as Timothy Traddle, a popular tortoise character on SABC1's kiddies TV show, Kideo.

Philander leaves behind his sons Caleb and Ethan, and daughters Danya and Kyla. The entertainer previously made headlines when he confirmed his divorce to his then-wife, Toni, in 2015.

ENCA reported on Thursday, 5 March 2026, that the entertainer died after battling cancer.

South Africans pay tribute to the actor

@Leendy178 said:

"Timothy Traddle is no more. Rest in peace, Soli Philander."

@sboshmafu responded:

"Timothy Traddle is no more. RIP, Soli Philander :(."

@Tessa_Dooms replied:

"Oh my, I can hardly believe it. Soli Philander, you were a real one. A joyful and purposive soul. A friend to a whole generation. An activist until the end. Rest in Power."

@786adiel reacted:

"A loss to South Africa. Condolences to the family and friends. RIP."

@NniniModise commented:

"RIP Soli. I grew up watching him, loved him on TV....ohhh man."

@LyndaMontage said:

"May you rest in eternal peace. Soli Philander, fly high with the angels. You dedicated your time to the less fortunate. You made us laugh. You brought people together to reduce suffering. Condolences to your loved ones."

@tasneemunited wrote:

"Oh, I loved watching him, a real character that brought me only tears of laughter. The gaatjie and all the laughs. He did it his way. If the deals were not what he wanted. He left. Rest in Peace, sir."

