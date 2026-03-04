Former Skeem Saam star Pebetsi Matlaila has secured a TV hosting role on SABC1's documentary series

The radio personality, who previously revealed that she was struggling financially, recently joined the cast of Mzansi Magic's Genesis

Fans of the Limpopo-born actress and TV host recently took to social media to congratulate her

'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila scores a TV hosting role on SABC1. Images: PebetsiMatlaila

Source: Instagram

Former Capricorn FM radio personality and actress Pebetsi Matlaila recently opened up about her hosting gig on SABC1's new documentary reality TV show.

Matlaila recently had social media talking when she landed a role on Mzansi Magic's popular musical telenovela Genesis.

The actress is famously known for portraying the character of a journalist and Noah's mother, Mokgadi Matloga, on SABC1's soapie, Skeem Saam.

TshisaLIVE reported on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, that Matlaila has landed a hosting gig on SABC1's docu-reality series titled Bare: As I Am.

The TV show, which premieres on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, will give South Africans a platform to be heard and have their social issues heard.

Matlaila reveals that hosting the show has been a humbling experience, and nobody really knows what battles people are facing every day.

“I hope this show will encourage the viewer to stop being a victim of their own circumstances, find hope where it has been lost, and take control of their lives again," adds the star.

The former Skeem Saam actress also reveals that she's naturally an empath, her upbringing, and past traumas do help in relating to the individual’s pain.

The Genesis actress previously shared on her Instagram account that she's grateful to God that she's got a job.

Matlaila's fans respond to her latest roles on TV

@nolomolekwa responded:

"@SkeemSaam3, I need you to do your big one and bring Mokgadi and her villain mother back."

@HerdsThemi commented:

"A very brave woman this one, I mean the real her. I watched her podcast, and it was so heartbreaking. She survived, and she's such an open book."

@Philile76769191 said:

"I'm so happy for her, especially after seeing her on Kelebogile's podcast a few days ago."

@Ngobeni_01 responded:

"I need her back on Skeem Saam with her son."

@Bonginkosi19432 wrote:

"I can't wait to witness her doing great things. Her on-screen presence is a marvel to watch."

@Iamworthyjp said:

"I love her."

@OneKuthalo reacted:

"I'm glad she's back, and she's nailing that character."

@BongiweMtshal20 replied:

"Did y'all see the eyebrow as she was questioning Mmnarona?"

@NeoentleMoche_ said:

"I am so happy for her. She’s been through a lot."

@DineoTsaB responded:

"I was so happy to see her."

Ex-Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila hits back at backlash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila opened up about her financial struggles and living situation.

In a video, the former Skeem Saam cast member revealed that not everyone approved of her sharing her financial situation.

Netizens reacted to her video, with some using her situation as a teachable moment.

