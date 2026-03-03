Radio and TV personalities Shamiso Osaka and Speedsta had social media buzzing over the weekend when they were spotted at Rockets Club

The YFM and 5FM radio personalities, who are reportedly in a romantic relationship, were seen together at the popular Johannesburg club

South Africans on social media previously commented on their rumoured relationship

Hip Hop DJ and TV personality Lesego Nkaiseng, known as DJ Speedsta, caused a buzz on social media over the weekend when he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend Shamiso Mosaka.

Speedsta previously made headlines when he reportedly threw shade at another female after Shamiso landed a gig at MacG's Podcast Chill Network.

The pair also trended on social media when former Top Billing presenter Ayanda Thabethe threw shade at Shamiso on social media.

Entertainment news channel BuzzLifeNews shared photos of the radio personalities on its X account on Monday, 2 March 2026.

The pair, who are reportedly in a romantic relationship, were spotted at a Johannesburg club, Rockets, over the weekend.

Social media users react to their rumoured relationship

@Koketso__ said:

"Oh, Speedsta is really with Shamiso. Lol."

@MaNcwane__ wrote:

"Oh yeah, it’s still there, I think, I thought there was something else."

@1blackteacup reacted:

"Lungile had no business getting pregnant by Speedsta. A man who, by the looks of it, was Shamiso’s rebound… Lesson here? Don’t get pregnant by someone who hasn’t even closed the door on their ex."

@Compaqllow commented:

"I like that Speedsta is back with his ex, Shamiso. They actually suit each other’s aesthetic. It should’ve been like that from the start‍."

@queenmoroka01 wrote:

"Nna, I personally feel like Lungz ke type ya Speedsta. She's like the girl he's always wanted and been chasing, but when he got her, she is way too serious and grown up for him. He'll always love her, but speedsta o rata (likes) straata and clubbing. Lungz would rather go to a spa."

@PreciousShange responded:

"Speedsta's type is coloured girls, Shamiso is lightskinned, so it's close enough to his type... I guess."

@I_am_AmmzY said:

"Yea kona esthetically they make sense, shame, and also how did he move on so fast, wow."

@DebSeb1994 replied:

"I'm also confused, but I'm reading comments, trying to figure out what happened. Not sure, but from reading comments, I think Lungile and Speedsta have broken up, and he's with Shamiso now. Maybe I'm wrong, but the timeline comments are hinting that it could be true."

Shamiso and DJ Speedsta were spotted at Rockets Club. Images: DJSpeedsta

Source: Instagram

Inside Shamiso Mosaka’s BBL Journey in Turkey

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that MTV Base TV personality and radio personality Shamiso Mosaka opened up about getting a BBL surgery in Izmir, Turkey.

The YFM radio personality, who is the daughter of veteran media personality Azania Mosaka, shared pictures of her new look on her social media on Thursday.

Fans of the reality TV star took to social media this week to respond to her new body and weight gain.

