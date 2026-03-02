The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has responded to Eva Modika and other South Africans who are stuck in Dubai

Modika trended on social media when she shared that she was stranded in Dubai and wanted assistance to leave

South Africans on social media commented on Modika's statement over the weekend

Dirco reacts to Eva Modika's plea to return to South Africa. Images: EvaModika

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and club DJ Eva Modika made headlines over the weekend when she shared in a statement that she was stuck in Dubai.

Modika previously caused a buzz online when she commented on Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa's post about his desert storyline on the show.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared Modika's statement on its Instagram account on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

In the statement, Modika revealed that she is stuck in Dubai and asked President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) for assistance.

"Eva Modika is stuck in Dubai. What was meant to be my birthday celebration has turned into a nightmare, says terrified @evamodika, who says she was also booked for gigs in Dubai. I have lost close to R250 000 due to the America versus Iran war. Modika, who is in Jumeirah, is also appealing to the president of the Republic to step in and help," the blog captioned the post.

Daily Sun reports that Dirco's head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, responded to Modika and stated that airspaces were closed and it's impossible to move in and out of those countries.

"We are in touch with South Africans using various comms platforms. Our systems do work," added Monyela.

Monyela also provided emergency numbers for South Africans in the Middle East to contact the embassy.

Social media users react to Modika's statement

Miss_szn_ said:

"Since airspaces are closed, ukuthi uzomsiza kanjani?"

Therealntombi commented:

"We are coming, sweetie mina na President hi Quantum 😉!"

Nicoleboondiweni reacted:

"At least you enjoyed, some of us don't even know where Dubai is."

Tlalane1 reacted:

"Maybe she’s hoping Ramaphosa will send a Quantum to collect them."

Lisamolapo79 commented:

"I am so sorry for everyone stuck out there. I can't even begin to imagine how frustrating and frightening it must be. I can't believe we are witnessing the world flirting with World War in real time 💔scary."

Nomtee_vty responded:

"Ramaposa indoda yakhe yini or uyena obemthumile? 🤔."

Bobbywok wrote:

"I would rather cry in Dubai than be happy in a shack😂."

Missmthembu said:

"Did you also try the embassy there before sending this? Yay, thanda kodwa attention, I'm sure we have people in place that deal with these types of things. General knowledge will say there are people who should be dealing with this who are below the president, but no wena udinga cupcake nqoh!"

Dirco reacts to Eva Modika's statement on return to SA. Images: EvaModika

Source: Instagram

