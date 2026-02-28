Limpopo-born politician Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa have seemingly rubbished rumours that they are splitting by attending the Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs game on Saturday, 28 February 2026

5FM's radio personality Xoliswa Zondo reacted to photos of Malema's family at the soccer match over the weekend

Fans of the politician took to social media to comment on the viral pictures of his family at the game

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

5FM's Xoliswa Zondo celebrates Julius Malema and Mantwa's attendance at the Pirates and Chiefs game. Image: JuliusMalemaSello

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Xoliswa Zondo responded to pictures of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, and his wife Mantwa, attending the Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates match on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

This comes after celebrity blogger Musa Khawula alleged that the politician and his wife are headed for a divorce after Malema deleted photos of his wife on his Instagram account.

5FM's Xoliswa Zondo commented on Malema and Mantwa's appearance at the Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs game on her X account on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

"Thank you, cameraman, for showing the country that there is no divorce," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users react to Malema and wife's appearance

@BlaqSantaClaus responded:

"Mbali and Black Coffee did the same thing. We've seen this movie before. Time will tell."

@Lrnmosima wrote:

"They looked absolutely happy…oh my gosh!! Musa is definitely talking nonsense."

@Marcia______ said:

"Omg, never heard of PR, I’d expect that from a journalist. Anything is possible, aowa, done be gullible."

Malema's political party, Economic Freedom Fighter shared photos on its X account of the politician's appearance at the soccer stadium with his wife and children.

"The EFF President and Commander in Chief, @Julius_S_Malema, together with his family at FNB Stadium, watching the Soweto Derby as proud Orlando Pirates supporters," said the party.

@RoriOnRadio responded:

"I think it was deliberately done, and I am happy it happened. It squashed all the hogwash."

@mingasPC replied:

"So, vele people believed Musa? I thought they knew he must eat and pay rent, and the only way is to post and lie about the biggest employer."

@Koena_za reacted:

"This was posted to prove that the marriage is still standing on its two feet. Strategic. I see what you did there."

@nkululekosho said:

"Our @KaizerChiefs lost, but our @EFFSouthAfrica won against all these haters who were spreading lies about CIC @Julius_S_Malema and his personal life outside politics. Final score, 3 EFF, 0 Haters."

@Sinawo_Thambo responded:

"You are politicians, and you have no time to entertain gossip. Keep it going."

@sewelankoana said:

"Baloi right now, after seeing a happy family."

5FM's Xoliswa Zondo comments on Julius Malema and Mantwa's appearance at the Pirates and Chiefs game. Image: EFFSouthAfric

Source: Getty Images

SABC's Chriselda Zozi Lewis reacts to allegations about politician

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, Musa Khawula claimed a prominent political leader is heading for divorce and alleged that people tried to bribe him to stop posting about it.

SABC journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis joined the conversation on X(Twitter) with a one-word response.

Social media users questioned whether a respected journalist should comment on unverified gossip, while others defended the blogger.

Source: Briefly News