Speculation is rife that Julius Malema's marriage is in trouble after he deleted photos of his wife from his Instagram

Julius and Mantwa have been married since 2014 and will celebrate their 10th anniversary on 27 December

Some social media users joked that Malema's wife was also jumping ship to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

Social media users have joked that Julius Malema's wife was joining the MK Party after her photos were removed from his Instagram. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Philip Maeta

Is there trouble in paradise for Julius Malema?

Speculation is rife that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader’s marriage is on the rocks after Malema’s actions.

The Commander in Chief of the Red Berets got people talking when he removed his wife's photos from Instagram.

Malema sparks divorce rumours

Juju got social media buzzing when he removed all images of his wife Mantwa from his Instagram account.

Malema currently has 84 photos on his account. He previously had photos of the two of them together, including ones of their trip to the 2024 Durban July.

While there are no photos of Mantwa anymore, Malema did keep the photos of his children up.

Malema has two children with Mantwa

Mantwa and Julius have two sons together, Kopano and Munzhedzi. The EFF leader also has a third child from a previous relationship.

The pair were married in a private ceremony in 2014 and are due to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on 27 December. Little was known about Mantwa prior to her marriage to Juju, and she isn't active on social media or in politics.

South Africans make fun of Malema

With rumours floating around that his marriage is on the rocks, social media users poked fun at the situation.

Thee Law said:

“Leave him, sisi. He is suffering from bipolar.”

Riaan Conradie joked:

“She is probably also going to the MK party.”

Gavaza Mushwana stated:

“I’ve always wondered how she is coping with him because wow.”

Mgwena David Selopyane teased:

“She's moving to MK.”

Comenice Don Jnr speculated:

“I think those thin images of her hubby on social media are embarrassing her, that's why she wants out.”

Broer Juju appealed:

“Guys please can you give CIC Malema a break as he is going through a lot right now.”

Malema gushes over wife in birthday post

In a related article, EFF leader Malema shared a loving birthday message to his wife, Mantwa, on 30 January 2023.

Briefly News reported that the Red Berets Commander in Chief left social media users gushing over his latest post that celebrated his love.

Social media users were in awe of his message, as the EFF head showed off his romantic side on Instagram with the post.

