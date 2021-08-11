Jacob Zuma's Legal Team Given 10 Days to Provide Full Medical Report

Former President Jacob Zuma has about 10 days to submit his full medical report to the Pietermaritzburg High Court

Zuma's arms deal corruption trial was postponed by the court due to his ill health until next month

The court will use Zuma's medical report as well as a report by a doctor appointed by the court to determine whether he is fit to stand trial

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has given former president Jacob Zuma's legal team until 20 August to provide the court with Zuma's medical report.

This comes after Zuma's legal team presented the court with a letter from Zuma's doctor which stated that Zuma was suffering an illness that would need at least six months to treat according to the Sunday Times.

Zuma's advocate Dali Mpofu stated that the letter presented to the court was sufficient information for the court to postpone Zuma's arms deal corruption trial until a further date.

However, state prosecutor Wim Trengove argued that the doctor's letter did not highlight Zuma's medical condition. Trengove also highlighted how odd it was that Zuma needed medical treatment for a condition that he was aware of for the past year, according to a report by EWN.

Former Jacob Zuma's legal team has been given 10 days to hand over his complete medical report to the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Counter-argued Mpofu argument and stated that Zuma's exact medical condition was confidential and should be treated as such.

Judge Piet Koen did not agree with Mpofu's argument and ordered Zuma's team to hand over his full medical report which will be used to assess whether or not Zuma is fit to stand trial. The state was also given the opportunity to hire a doctor to assess Zuma''s medical condition.

It has been alleged by the SundayTimes that Zuma is currently being treated at a hospital in Pretoria.

Jacob Zuma to be examined by state medical doctor after trial postponement

Briefly News previously reported that the High Court in Pietermaritzburg has issued an order to allow the State permission to appoint a medical expert to run examinations on former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma is reportedly being treated for a medical condition in a military hospital while he serves his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court at Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Zuma’s fraud and corruption trial was postponed to 9 and 10 September with the presiding officer, Judge Piet Koen, granting an application by the State to have its own medical expert conduct an examination.

Source: Briefly.co.za