Ntsiki Mazwai Fires Shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: “He Is Someone Who Takes Orders”
- South African controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently fired shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
- The star accused Ndlozi of not being a good leader, but rather someone who takes orders from those above
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ntsiki's claim
Bathong, Ntsiki Mazwai has no filter, and we know that, but this time around, she might have taken it way too far with the accusations she made about the former EFF member and Power FM radio host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
On Wednesday, 5 November 2025, the controversial activist and poet took a jab at Ndlozi on social media, accusing him of not being a good leader but rather an exceptional person who merely follows orders from those in higher positions. She further shared that this is the reason why he has a close relationship with the former president, Thabo Mbeki and his alleged "white" friends.
This wasn't the first time Mazwaihas had ever taken a swipe at Ndlozi, as in 2021, she demanded that he step down from his position in the EFF until he cleared his name of the sexual assault allegations against him.
She wrote:
"I don’t think Ndlozi is a leader. Very good looking and charming, and well spoken. But not a leader. He is someone who takes orders. Which is why his association with Mbeki with his white friends is dangerous, actually."
See the post below:
SA reacts to Ntsiki's jab at Ndlozi
Shortly after the activist made claims about Ndlozi on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@nthabillionz said:
"He is someone who takes orders, can be better packaged as *He performs better in supporting roles*....I mean, as someone big in media, you must "attract us with honey," while still maintaining your truth."
@Bhazmento responded:
"I wasn't aware of this."
@Lisushandu replied:
"The guy lost a job nibheke ntoni, and you could imagine having to close that gap, a Devils says, 'a man will do anything to be alive.'"
@RamoeaMole24895 commented:
"Even with the best will in the world, Ndlozi lacks the marrow for real leadership. The Ice Boy of the revolution once serenaded Malema long after the tune had soured. Leading South Africa demands more than a beautiful voice; it demands backbone."
@mphanyaRR mentioned:
"Yebo, he is working with him now, I am just surprised by some people's comments, it's more like Dr Ndlozi does not have the right to freedom of association."
@SechabaLerumo shared:
"Yes he is joining Simphiwe Dana it's a good extra salary all you have to do is travel and speak and act woke and love jazz and on a few occasions write an article or 2."
