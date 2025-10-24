Power FM presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been announced as the host of a new podcast

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation shared details when the podcast's first episode will premiere

Thabo Mbeki Foundation CEO Max Boqwana explained why they hired Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for the role

Halala! Power FM radio host Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has landed a new presenting gig.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s career as a broadcaster continues to grow after transitioning to radio following his resignation from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Months after being unveiled as the host of PowerTalk on Power FM, Dr Ndlozi has added another feather to his cap as a podcast host.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi bags new role as podcast host

On Friday, 24 October 2025, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation announced on its X account that it had launched a new podcast. The Thabo Mbeki Foundation confirmed that its newly appointed senior fellow, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, would host its new podcast titled African Renaissance Podcast.

In a two-page announcement, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation detailed the aim of the African Renaissance Podcast.

The podcast will focus on important conversations aimed at finding lasting solutions for challenges plaguing the African continent, particularly those related to political, social, and economic issues. It will also offer insightful analysis and criticism of the continent’s past and present. Apart from this, the African Renaissance Podcast’s goal is to motivate young Africans to become leaders and change makers.

“The 'African Renaissance Podcast' will stage vital conversations on the ideas, programmes, and actors working to improve the lives of African people. It will provide sharp analysis and critique of Africa's social, political, and economic history and its modern condition, seeking to inspire a new generation of change agents. The podcast is grounded in a commitment to constructive criticism and the search for innovative and sustainable solutions for the continent,” part of the statement reads.

African Renaissance Podcast details

The African Renaissance Podcast will air its first episode on Monday, 27 October 2025, on the Thabo Mbeki Foundation YouTube channel. New episodes will be released every Monday at 15:00 South African time.

The podcast will feature diverse formats, including one-on-one interviews with key players, panel discussions, and expert masterclasses. A recurring special feature, 60 minutes with TM, will feature former President Thabo Mbeki in an in-depth interview or masterclass format, and shall include historic voices and works of African political, cultural and economic leaders

Max Boqwana, CEO of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, explained why they chose Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as the host of the African Renaissance Podcast.

"We are confident that with Dr Ndlozi at the helm, his extensive expertise in social mobilisation and policy advocacy will drive incisive and transformative conversations that resonate across the continent and the diaspora,” Boqwana said.

See the full statement below:

