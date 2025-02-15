Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opens Up About New Role at PowerFM: “Thank You”
- Former Economic Freedom Fighters member and MP Dr Mbuyiseni has addressed his new role in the media
- He was recently announced as PowerFM's new Power Talk host shortly after resigning from the EFF
- He embraced his role and said he was honoured to be part of the conversation, and South Africans weighed in
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
JOHANNESBURG — Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member and MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is excited about his role as PowerFM's new talk show host.
What is happening in Ndlozi's life?
Ndlozi has been vocal about the developments in his life since leaving the EFF. He first announced his departure from the party in an interview with SABC News, where he accused the party of suspending him unconstitutionally.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He then announced that he would be contributing to civil society and academia. After revealing that he was suspended, Ndlozi also went on Podcast & Chill where he gave his views on topics including the Government of National Unity, the EFF and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
His most recent media appearance was on PowerFM where host Given Mukhari interviewed him. After the interview, he announced that he would be the new host of Power Talk in March.
What did he say about his new role?
Tweeting on his @MbuyiseniNdlozi X account, Ndlozi expressed appreciation for the new role and said he would do his best to execute his task with humility and dedication.
"Thank you all deeply for your warm and best wishes. Ndinthandanonke emakhaya. To you we say, power," he said.
View the tweet here:
What did South Africans say?
South Africans shared their views on his appointment.
Mzamo Dudula said:
"Engaging your former colleagues from this side of the mic is going to be very interesting. No more point of order. Just orderly roasting."
Tendani Joe said:
"You have shown us that humility and intelligence are not mutually exclusive. Rather, they complement each other in powerful ways."
Gao said:
"All the best sir. We will be tuned in."
ChangeYakahina said:
"Dr Mbuyiseni, welcome to Power 98.7. Now we are talking. It's going to be exciting hearing your voice on the radio."
Meaningful Conversations said:
"You will nail it, I know. It takes you back to public speaking contest days and reminds you how far you came."
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi praises Cyril Ramaphosa
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ndlozi praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for the laws that he recently signed. Ramaphosa signed the National Health Insurance Act, the Basic Education Laws Amendment and the Expropriation Acts.
Ndlozi praised him as a progressive president who is committed to policies that matter for genuine transformation. South Africans called him out for his sudden change of heart.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za