JOHANNESBURG — Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member and MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is excited about his role as PowerFM's new talk show host.

What is happening in Ndlozi's life?

Ndlozi has been vocal about the developments in his life since leaving the EFF. He first announced his departure from the party in an interview with SABC News, where he accused the party of suspending him unconstitutionally.

He then announced that he would be contributing to civil society and academia. After revealing that he was suspended, Ndlozi also went on Podcast & Chill where he gave his views on topics including the Government of National Unity, the EFF and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

His most recent media appearance was on PowerFM where host Given Mukhari interviewed him. After the interview, he announced that he would be the new host of Power Talk in March.

What did he say about his new role?

Tweeting on his @MbuyiseniNdlozi X account, Ndlozi expressed appreciation for the new role and said he would do his best to execute his task with humility and dedication.

"Thank you all deeply for your warm and best wishes. Ndinthandanonke emakhaya. To you we say, power," he said.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans shared their views on his appointment.

Mzamo Dudula said:

"Engaging your former colleagues from this side of the mic is going to be very interesting. No more point of order. Just orderly roasting."

Tendani Joe said:

"You have shown us that humility and intelligence are not mutually exclusive. Rather, they complement each other in powerful ways."

Gao said:

"All the best sir. We will be tuned in."

ChangeYakahina said:

"Dr Mbuyiseni, welcome to Power 98.7. Now we are talking. It's going to be exciting hearing your voice on the radio."

Meaningful Conversations said:

"You will nail it, I know. It takes you back to public speaking contest days and reminds you how far you came."

