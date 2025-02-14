Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is now a radio presenter, and he was announced as the newest host on Power FM

This comes after Ndlozi resigned from the EFF to focus on his academic studies full time

His wife Mmabatho Montsho reacted to his new venture and congratulated him on social media

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife Mmabatho Montsho congratulated him on his venture on Power FM. Image: Brenton Geach/Oupa Bopape

Following the end of his journey on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, has embarked on a new journey as a Power FM radio presenter.

Mbuyiseni now a radio presenter

Following his "unconstitutional" suspension from the EFF just weeks before the conference, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi bowed out from politics. He resigned as the party's member of parliament to focus on academia.

However, he has found a new home at Power FM. This week, the radio station announced his appointment as a host.

"Power 98.7 is proud to announce a major addition to our broadcasting team: Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, widely recognized as one of the most dynamic and influential voices of his generation. Dr Ndlozi will host POWER Talk from next month."

Mmabathi Montsho lauds hubby on new appointment

The news of Ndlozi's new venture sparked a wave of reactions from social media users.

Reacting to the announcement on X, Mmabatho said, "Now we’re talking! Congratulations, Mathetha."

Ndlozi recently broke his silence following his suspension from the red berets. Mzansi gushed over Mmabatho's post dedicated to Mbuyiseni:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife Mmabatho Montsho celebrated his Power FM radio gig. Image: @montshotheblack

@vusumuzikhoza said:

"Strength to the good Doctor. Strength to you as well my Sister for enduring the unwarranted stray bullets. A lesson for all the ladies out there, on this Vallentines's Day is simple: "Stand by your man. No matter what."

@ZizinjaAbelungu gushed:

"A Supporting Partner is everything."

@mba_hun said:

"I love this for the both of you."

@RantherMokwetli shared:

"If it wasn't for your reaction to Floyd's tweet, Ndlozi now would've been our deputy president."

@SekaliThabang said:

"Congratulations to Dr Mbuyiseni Dlozi I'm speaking on behalf of all fighters we love you guys."

