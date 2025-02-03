The Economic Freedom Fighter's former Member of Parliament has spoken in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa

He praised Ramaphosa for signing the National Health Insurance Act, the Expropriation Act and the Basic Education Laws Amendment act

His stance on Ramaphosa's leadership left many with questions and ignited a lively discussion on social media

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sang Cyril Ramaphosa's praises. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) former Member of Parliament Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's praise of President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership sparked a debate about his sudden change of heart.

What did Mbuyiseni Ndlozi say?

As a former EFF MP, Ndlozi was accustomed to criticizing President Cyril Ramaphosa's decisions and leadership. However, in a tweet, he posted on his @MbuyiseniNdlozi X account, he took a different stance.

He lauded Ramaphosa and said he is most committed to policies like the National Health Insurance Act, the Basic Employment Laws Amendment Act and the Expropriation Act that matter for the most genuine transformation of the living conditions of South Africans.

"Notwithstanding Marikana, Phala Phala, CR is on a journey less travelled by many in his position. worse, under GNU conditions! No puppet of white monopoly capitalism speaks and acts like he does," he said.

Read the X tweet here:

The policies that Ramaphosa signed

Ramaphosa signed the National Health Insurance Act in May 2024 before the 2024 general elections and received mixed reactions

He also signed the Basic Employment Laws Amendment Act shortly after the seventh administration was established

He recently signed the Expropriation Act which allowed for the state to expropriate land without compensation if the state does not reach an agreement with landowners

Mbuyisent Ndlozi stanned Ramaphosa. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans stunned

Netizens shared a variety of colourful views about Ndlozi's take.

Stimela Ntshangase said:

"Go and join the ANC and stop twerking here. You did not say these things when you were still in the EFF."

Ntokozo Masuku said:

"I fully agree! Cyril is pushing policies that shake the status quo. But let's not pretend that erases his deep disdain for black people."

Xabiso Mtwana said:

"It looks like even Dokotela was misled."

Sithale said:

"The so-called pro-black former president can't even point one signed pro-black policy."

G said:

"His party have crashed employment, led to higher crime rates and collapsed the South African state. And you still believe that these new policies will move the country forward."

