South Africans' eyebrows were raised and many asked questions about MK Party president Jacob Zuma's attendance at the State of the Nation Address

The MKP's spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed his attendance after turning down invitations to attend previous SONAs

Netizens suspected that he may have an ulterior motive to attend the SONA, and some discussed possible reasons

Jacob Zuma's attendance at the SONA is confirmed.

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party's spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that the party's president Jacob Zuma would attend the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February 2025. South Africans were sceptical of his attendance after refusing to attend previous SONAs.

Why is Zuma attending the SONA?

Zuma has snubbed previous invitations to attend the SONA as a former head of state. However, according to News24, Ndhlela said Zuma refused to support the African National Congress and its leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom he did not support or recognise. He added that Zuma would attend the SONA to represent his party, the MK Party.

Msholozi will attend the SONA after missing it for years.

Netizensraise eyebrows

South Africans commenting on @News24's X tweet were suspicious of Zuma's decision to attend the State of the Nation Address.

Kerotse said:

"They must lock him outside if he arrives late."

Mak asked:

"Is that one going to acknowledge him this time around? Or are we going to suffer endless points of orders from some, begging the speaker to acknowledge the former president?"

LluTladi said:

"Hypocrite. On the one hand, he doesn't recognise the May elections' results and on the other hand, he's happy to attend the SONA that is the result of the May elections."

Thabo said:

"He is going to arrive late to get attention. Same tactics."

Vaccinations said:

"He is on a mission. I know him. He has no time to play."

