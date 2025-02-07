SONA 2025 Fashion: Nomvula Mokonyane’s Figure-Hugging Outfit Wows Mzansi

The State of the Nation Address took place last night at Cape Town's City Hall with many politicians in attendance

ANC member and minister Nomvula Mokonyane attended the ceremony elegantly and fashionably dressed

Many social media users flooded Nomvula's comment section with adoration after seeing what she wore

Nomvula Mokonyane's outfit for SONA 2025 received praise from social media users. Images: @nomvulamoko_.

While the State of the Nation Address (SONA) is all about the government sharing with South Africans the plan for the country, it has also been about the politicians' fashion.

South Africa's Deputy Secretary-General was one to look out for as she stunned Mzansi with her attire in Cape Town.

Nomvula Mokonyane's SONA outfit

The African National Congress's Nomvula Mokonyane was in attendance last night and wore a beautiful dress that hugged her bodice and flared out from the hips.

The pinstriped garment had a matching-coloured tie bedazzled with pearls.

Take a look at the X pictures Nomvula shared below:

Nomvula Mokonyane modelled her gorgeous outfit. Images: @nomvulamoko_.

Nomvula Mokonyane gave people a head-to-toe look at her fashionable garment. Images: @nomvulamoko_.

Who is Nomvula Mokonyane?

Nomvula, who participated in the struggle against apartheid from 15, previously served as South Africa's Minister of Environmental Affairs from November 2018 to May 2019, the Minister of Communications from February 2018, and the Minister of Water and Sanitation from May 2014 to February 2018.

The 61-year-old was also Gauteng's premier from May 2009 until May 2014.

Mzansi loves Nomvula Mokonyane's outfit

Hundreds of social media users gathered under the minister's post to leave positive remarks about what she wore to the political event.

@pumpkinangel09 said to the politician:

"Leadership, you look absolutely gorgeous."

@motheo_masalila stated in the comments:

"You never disappoint."

@Bongikagwa complimented Nomvula by saying:

"You ate and left no crumbs."

@whoissihle_ exclaimed to the online community:

"I don’t care what anyone has to say. I love this so much!"

@Sentsho15, who adored the outfit, added:

"She brought the heat!"

@MntwanaThokoza2 shared their thoughts:

"I'm no expect, but I think she was by far the best dressed, even though Penny Penny bestowed such a title upon himself."

