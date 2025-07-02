Prince Kaybee is back to inspire those looking to change their lifestyles through a strict diet and fitness

The DJ/ producer shared before and after pictures of his progress after dropping nearly 10 kgs in two months

Reactions to his weight loss and noticeable difference in his face were a mixture of praise and envy,

Prince Kaybee revealed how much weight he lost in two months. Images: PrinceKaybee_SA

Source: Twitter

Prince Kaybee's weight loss journey has only just begun, and he's back to share more inspiration after shedding some pounds.

How much weight did Prince Kaybee lose?

Musician and fitness fanatic, Prince Kaybee, has been committed to self-improvement since April 2025 after gaining some weight.

The Charlotte hitmaker shared before and after pictures from when his weight loss journey started to now, after losing eight kilograms, from 96 kgs to 88 kgs.

Prince Kaybee lost eight kilograms in nearly three months. Image: PrinceKaybee_SA

Source: Twitter

In a Twitter (X) post shared on 2 July, KaBillion hoped to inspire his followers not only with how much he lost, but how he looked then versus now:

"Aspire to live. Pic on the left 88kg. Pic on the right 96kg, 2 Months and 23 days apart. Good Morning."

This wouldn't be the first time Kaybee shared fitness motivation. Previously, Briefly News shared his before and after pictures where he switched from eating junk to eating clean and intermittent fasting.

He also revealed that he eats once a day, focusing on healthy meals, while incorporating the gym into his schedule.

Here's what Mzansi said about Prince Kaybee's weight loss

South Africans are impressed by Prince Kaybee's transformation, with some even asking for tips:

ThandoMhayise4u wrote:

"You look good, please maintain that 88kg."

itsdelu_m asked:

"Kana, I wanted to ask you, what did you do to get your jawline back and do away with the puffy face? Answer quickly!"

tevy_scott was curious:

"How did you get to 96kg in 2 months from 88? I've been on 85 and have been struggling to get past 90kg for the past two years."

Manny_867 said:

"I'm about to start as well. Let's go! You inspire me, man, keep up the healthy living."

Reactions to Prince Kaybee losing weight were a mixture of envy and praise. Image: PrinceKaybee_SA

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others were green with envy and threw shade at Kaybee's pictures:

PlainJaneKan said:

"Men just decide they want to lose weight, then they breathe and it's gone."

Interim_XS asked:

"You good? You look like you’ve been going through a lot in the past 2 months and 23 days."

theblacktweet99 wrote:

"But still, all this will remain useless in heaven."

ChrisExcel102 trolled Prince Kaybee:

"No matter how you gym, your tombstone won’t be written 'Died with a six pack.' It’s RIP to us all."

