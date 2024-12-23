Prince Kaybee Impresses Fans With Piano Skills Playing Hit Song ‘Charlotte’: “You Are So Talented”
- Prince Kaybee had netizens gagging after discovering that he could play the piano
- The DJ/ producer played his hit song, Charlotte, on a grand piano, and fans sang his praises
- South Africans couldn't help but show love to Kaybee and praise him for his many talents
Fans were today years old when they learned that Prince Kaybee can play the piano!
Prince Kaybee shows off piano skills
A man of many talents, Prince Kaybee, recently unlocked another skill to the world and fans did not see it coming.
The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker shared a video of himself playing the piano - and not just pressing the keys, but playing his hit song, Charlotte, featuring Lady Zamar from his I Am Music album.
Kaybee masterfully performed the song without missing a key and had fans in awe of his incredible talent.
Not only is he a skilled musician, Prince Kaybee is also a motorcycle racer and often competes in races - a sport he and his son share a love for:
Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee playing the piano
Netizens were impressed and praised Kaybee for his skills:
South African actor, Abdul Khoza, was impressed:
"A man of many keys."
ntokozoyenkosi said:
"I remember watching you win that DJ talent show, and all I can say is they didn't make a mistake. You are so talented and versatile."
_someone_in_africa joked:
"Even the piano didn't know it could be played like that."
prince_ramadimetja_mashangoane wrote:
"It's a classic song, and I'm definitely here for it."
nelson_the_greatest_ showed love to Kaybee:
"@princekaybee_sa is the best producer I have ever met. Keep shining with your hits, Mr."
siphokuhleb posted:
"I love it when you go back to basics."
malikahmusiq praised Prince Kaybee:
"The way you killed that! You are music, Kabelo."
Prince Kaybee shares advice with fellow musicians
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee urging fellow musicians to invest in their talents.
While many fans agreed with his advice, others bashed him, claiming he spoke from the point of privilege as an established artist.
