DJ Fresh, Chris Brown's official tour DJ, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love he received during his concerts in South Africa

Social media users, however, grew tired of his repeated posts, with some urging him to stop sharing content from the Breezy Bowl event

While some fans defended him, others roasted DJ Fresh for his continuous updates and interactions with local celebrities like Cassper Nyovest

DJ Fresh, Chris Brown's official tour DJ, still can't believe the love he received from South Africans during his sets at his back-to-back concerts.

South Africans are tired of Chris Brown's DJ's posts. Image: @iamdjfresh and Rodin Eckenroth

Source: UGC

The star has been sharing videos about his performance, especially local hits like Sister Bethina and many more. He even hinted that he was planning to return to South Africa for a special show.

Taking to his X page, DJ Fresh shared another clip of fans going wild after he played Sister Bethina. Social media users seemed fed up with the post, with one asking when will he keep posting the content from the Breezy Bowl in South Africa. The post read:

"Kunini sithi nice."

Fans tired of DJ Fresh's post

Many agreed that DJ Fresh should wrap it up with the Breezy Bowl posts. Others even roasted him when he revealed that he met up with one of Mzansi's biggest rappers, Cassper Nyovest, during his time in SA.

@khuliso_Neels said:

"We are people with nerves. Since sunday, we have been saying “nice, cute, beautiful” Aowa 🤚🏾."

@justteboho commented:

"Give the guy a break guys it was probably an unbelievable experience 😂😂😂"

@Les_mcnelli said:

"When last did uta Fresh was trending?? Let him enjoy it too."

@tswanabhinca wrote:

"He doesn’t know South Africans give a 5 day interest trial, next week they will “start being honest” about him."

Source: Briefly News