Rasta's controversial painting of Chris Brown has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions from South African fans

Many fans found humour in the artwork, with some noting improvements, while others pointed out that the painting resembled Jamie Foxx

Despite the criticism, Rasta’s paintings continue to entertain, with fans suggesting minor adjustments could improve his work

Rasta has done it again. The controversial artist joined the Chris Brown craze in South Africa and painted a giant painting of the star. The artwork received mixed reactions from fans.

Rasta is going viral after sharing the Chris Brown portrait he painted. Image: Joseph Okpako/ Getty Images and @officialrastatheartist

Rasta's Chris Brown artwork leaves SA in stitches

Just when you thought Rasta had left the Chris Brown buzz slide, the artist came through with a giant painting of the star. South African artists from all genres have gone above and beyond to get an audience with Breezy.

Popular artist SK recently made fans proud when he handed his showstopping glass portrait to the No Air singer. In addition to that, Chris Brown's DJ also met up with Cassper Nyovest to discuss possible collaborations.

Entertainment blog MDN News shared a picture of Rasta's painting of the multi-award-winning star. Take a look at the painting.

Fans share hilarious reactions to Rasta's painting

Rasta's paintings always get fans rolling on the floor with laughter. Many noted the improvements in his work, while others said his painting looked nothing like Chris Brown.

@TalentNyonie said:

"I was waiting for this, The Chris Brown looks like some grootman wase Zola."

@iAmSpreadlove added:

"Rasta painted Jamie Foxx instead of Chris Breezey."

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"What does he do with all these paintings though."

@Thokozilla1 wrote:

"A little bit of adjustments on face, then he will be good."

@NgwepeThapedi added:

"Getting there Rasta even tho he's a bit on Archie Moroka side 🤗"

Fan sells Chris Brown's alleged chewing gum

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a social media user shocked Mzansi by revealing that he was selling Chris Brown's chewing gum.

The post explains the Chris Brown craze that has taken over South Africa since the US musician landed in the country.

