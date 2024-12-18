SK Original recently handed over one of his finest pieces to Chris Brown at the singer's concert

The famous fine artist made a remarkable portrait of Breezy using his popular cracked glass technique

Briefly News caught up with SK, who chatted about his fantastic work and the memorable handover

SK Original spoke about handing over a portrait to Chris Brown. Images: Instagram/ sk_original_rsa, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

South African fine artist, SK Original, couldn't contain his excitement after gifting Chris Brown one of his finest portraits.

SK Original meets Chris Brown

Chris Brown's arrival in South Africa was truly a moment for local artists to show off their work and hopefully impress the singer and his team, and they indeed showed out.

Local fine artist, SK Original, made it his mission to create and hand over an original portrait of Breezy at one of the singer's shows, and the Major League DJz made it possible.

SK shared footage from creating the portrait using his famous cracked glass technique, to finally meeting the singer and having his talent praised.

He spoke to Briefly News and revealed that the portrait took nearly two weeks to complete. SK went on to chat about Breezy's reaction at the handover, and noted the Major League DJz' role overall:

"He was so cool about it; he loved it. He's seen it everywhere on social media and appreciated the love shown by me and other South Africans.

"It was just so joyful to see someone really appreciate the hard work I put into the artwork and understand that it took time, and complimented my skills. This was all possible because of the Major League DJz."

Mzansi reacts to SK Original's big win

Netizens congratulated SK on finally getting international exposure:

gorgeous_mbali said:

"So happy for you. I wanted it to happen so bad!"

South African media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, said:

"I’m super proud of you, son."

siphesihlevazi wrote:

"I was really praying you get this opportunity, bro, well done."

alphi_sipho was proud of SK:

"Listen, you know I remind you daily of how proud I am of you. But today? Come on, man."

relebogilemara posted:

"I’m out of words, man. I’m so proud of you."

laporche20 commented:

"Well done, bro; you deserve it."

