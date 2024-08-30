SK Original gifted Amapiano star Kabza De Small a glass artwork of himself

The Polokwane-based artist posted pictures of him handing Kabza the artwork on his Instagram page

Many fans and followers were impressed by the amazing artwork made by SK Original

Kabza De Small was gifted with an impressive glass artwork. @sk_original_rsa/@kabelomotha

The South African king of Amapiano is the most celebrated DJ and producer, and he recently received a precious gift from one of his biggest fans, which left many in awe.

Artist SK Original gifts Kabza De Small with glass artwork

Kabza De Small, also known as the big spender, received one of the most precious gifts from SK Original, a versatile artist based in Polokwane.

Sandile Kgaphola, popularly known as SK Original, recently handed the Umshove hitmaker an impressive glass image of himself and also shared pictures of them during the gift handover on his Instagram page.

He captioned the pictures:

" full circle moment. Danki @kabelomotha_Special thanks to @prologify for the luxury services #kaletsogo."

See the post below:

Previously, SK Original also shared a video doing the final touches on the masterpiece of Kabza's image on his social media page.

He captioned it:

"Most of you don't know this but @kabelomotha_ was the first artist and celebrity I've ever met and he’s the first artist to support my craft. This is my appreciation. I hope he gets to see this."

Watch the video below:

Who is SK Original

Sk Original, whose real name is Sandile Kgaphola, is a versatile artist based in Polokwane. He is best known for his iconic drawings and rugs.

Kgaphola has made it his objective to build a wide following through his art style, dedicating his work to some well-known South African and international individuals. SK Original has done portraits for Siya Kolisi, Kendrick Lamar, Robot Boii, Connie Chiume, HHP, and Thuso Mbedu.

Fans were impressed by the artwork

Many netizens were impressed by Sandile's talent and the artwork. See some of the compliments below:

ndivho_makhwanya wrote:

"So so cool."

famouzlastwrds complimented:

"This is one of the best art pieces I've seen."

qbasesondj said:

"This is an amazing talent."

simphiwe_moatshe responded:

"You are so good abuti."

abhutimelz__ commented:

"Salute young lad."

Kabza De Small finally receives Metro FM Music awards

Briefly News previously reported that Kabza De Small was recently handed his Metro FM Music awards. The Imithandazo hitmaker scooped four awards for the hit song and had fans cheering him on for winning big at the prestigious ceremony.

Just over a week after the Metro FM Music Awards, Kabza De Small has finally received his trophies from the ceremony. Held on 27 April 2024 at the Mbombela Stadium, the event was hosted by ProVerb and LootLove, who did an amazing job celebrating fellow creatives in the entertainment industry.

