Record producer DJ Tira celebrated his 48th birthday with a stylish photo dump on his Instagram

Ringing in the special occasion at the weekend, the DJ opted for something a little more conservative

Followers headed to the comments section to pile on the pleasantries and share in the excitement

DJ Tira inches ever closer to the big 50, and to ring in his 48th on Saturday, the record producer decided to go stylish.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a fashionable photo dump for the camera, bringing his latest milestone and the years full circle.

DJ Tira celebrates stylish birthday

The intriguing caption read:

"+1 [hoorah emoji] Fourth-floor senior citizen."

How quickly time flies.

The passing years might also mean transitioning from outlandish celebrations to something more conservative.

Fashionable and conservative probably best describe the look Makoya Bearings spotted, complete with his signature shades.

Some trees and shrubbery can be seen in the background of what looks like a country house from the little peeking out behind him.

Birthday wishes flood in

Fans and followers gushed over the clean, serene scenes, piling on the birthday wishes in DJ Tira's mentions.

Briefly News looks at the celebratory commentary.

@mntezira wrote:

"Happy birthday, Malume. I wish you more life and more blessings, my role model."

@ayabonga.mbethe said:

"Tshikitshikitshaaaa! Makoya Bearings, Malume we country, umphathi weGqom, happiest birthday, grootman."

@dladla_mshunqisi added:

"Happy birthday, Malume. Siyamubonga uNkulunkulu ngawe. Asigcinele wena. Enjoy your day, and stay blessed."

@focalistic offered:

"The freshest. Happy Birthday, Malume. Big Love!"

@realquedj wished:

"Happy birthday, malume. More life namagalelo. Siyabonga kakhulu."

DJ Tira previews new song Sthandwa Sam

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira revealed that he announced preparing to drop a new track, Sthandwa Sam.

The Durban-based Afrotainment boss took to social media to give fans a snippet of what he has been working on, to much excitement.

Rave reviews greeted the drop from the award-winning producer online, with fans tipping his new song as a summer banger.

