Afrotainment founder DJ Tira has previewed new music on X (formerly Twitter), and he received rave reviews

The song he will be dropping is titled Sthandwa Sam, and it will be released on Friday, 23 August

DJ Tira mentioned to Briefly News that he is all about dropping quality music and working with talented young artists

DJ Tira has revealed that he will be dropping a new song this week, and his fans cannot wait to get a taste of what Makoya Bearings has been cooking in the studio.

DJ Tira Previews New Music 'Sthandwa Sam' and Receives Rave Reviews from Fans: "This is Fire"

Source: Getty Images

Kwaito and Gqom star DJ Tira to release new music

The Durban-based Afrotainment boss, DJ Tira, took to social media to give fans a snippet of what he has been working on. The award-winning producer received some rave reviews from people online, saying his new song Sthandwa Sam will be a banger.

DJ Tira announced that the song will be released on Friday, 23 August 2024, on all digital platforms.

DJ Tira on his success as a DJ

DJ Tira spoke to Briefly News and said he is all about dropping quality music, which has made him relevant for more than 20 years. His prerogative is also working with talented young artists.

“It is definitely all about producing good music, you know, I always work with fresh blood," Tira said.

He also mentioned that he loves working with fresh blood in the industry because they always have good ideas up their sleeves.

In the song, he collaborated with KG Smallz, Naak, Diamond Boss and DJ 8milli.

How SA feels about DJ Tira's new song

Reacting to the preview, SA said the song is a banger.

@lungani345164 said:

"Sending it straight to my WhatsApp Status Malume."

@ThembinkosiLup2 mentioned:

"This is good Makoya bearings."

@Mthunech added:

"Mokaya bearing. This is fire."

@DjRakz99 said:

"Salute DJ Tira for yoour new song Sthandwa Sam."

Durban's Finest reunites, SA cannot wait

In a previous report from Briefly News, Durban's Finest, which consists of DJ Tira and DJ Sox, will reunite at the upcoming Dlala Thukzin Weekend.

The legendary duo is excited about performing together after a long time, with DJ Sox saying that he is happy that Durban's Finest is still recognised and they'll be taking part in the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News