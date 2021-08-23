It’s a special day in the South African music industry today. One of South Africa's favourite musos, DJ Tira, is celebrating another year around the sun

DJ, record producer, Kwaito artist and businessman, DJ Tira celebrates his 45th birthday today, 24 August 2021

In celebration of one of the greatest musical minds in the country, Briefly News takes a look at his incredible years in Mzansi’s entertainment industry and the empire he built

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It's only fair that the music industry gives DJ Tira a key to celebrate his 21 years in the industry, as is tradition in a 21st birthday. Mthokozisi Khathi, professionally known as DJ Tira, has been in the entertainment game for over two decades and South Africa is all the richer for it.

DJ Tira turns 45 today, 24 August 2021, and he has been on the entertainment game for 21 years and going strong. Image: @djtira.

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira is widely known as the man who came up with the Gqom music genre, which has been gracing our airwaves since 2017. His sweet sounds have been making South Africans' feet itch for a jive for much longer than that, though.

"Nothing worth having comes easy. Put in the work for best results," Tira belives.

Associated acts under DJ Tira's label

The father of three is also known for his efforts in introducing artists such as Dladla Mshunqisi, DJ C'ndo, Big Nuz, Babes Wodumo and many others to South Africa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tira made it clear that he started this label to produce greatness:

"Afro Studio was built to produce nothing but hits the story continue."

With 21 years in the game, Tira has invaluable experience and knowledge. DJ Tira has been instrumental in grooming young artists to make their mark in the entertainment industry.

Here are just some of the lit artist Tira has helped make it:

Big Nuz C'ndo

Distruction Boyz

DJ Maphorisa

Bricks Daddy

DJ Clock

Naakmusiq

Babes Wodumo

Qwabe Twins

Joocy

DJ Tira house, cars and net worth

Like the saying goes: Nothing in life is free. And DJ Tira is testament to that, having worked hard for what he has today. His accolades deserve celebrating.

DJ Tira has sold many mixtapes and albums over his illustrious career and his net worth is estimated to be around R41million, according to Newshub360.

Tira owns a beautiful home that he let people into during a promotional video for Huawei’s fitness gear. The stunning home also houses Tira's lit whip collection.

Tira owns a fleet of luxury cars. Tira has a Range Rover SVR Sport, Mercedes Benz G-Class, Bently Continental GT, boujee Beamer, just to name a few. Tira's garage is every man's dream.

Tira and his family like to take the occasional holiday, and when they do, they do it in style. One of Tira’s most recent vaycay was to gorgeous Tanzania, however, his family had to stay behind thanks to the dreaded coronavirus.

In varsity, DJ Tira felt the beat in his bones and a new passion was born

Back in 1996 Tira found his love for DJing while in varsity. The muso could not help but feel the beat in his bones and started performing while studying.

Tira started out as a radio DJ for Durban Youth Radio (DYR), and his vibe was loved by many. During his tenure at the station, Tira started to network and make the connections he needed to get into the game.

DJing competition gets DJ Tira on the map and his first albums makes waves

In 2000 Tira took part in and won the prestigious Smirnoff SA DJ Knockout competition, scoring him one foot in the door. DJ Fresh and DJ Black Coffee are just two of the DJ’s that helped Tira get noticed.

After releasing his first album, Real Makoya, in 2001, Tira started to make waves in the entertainment industry. DJ Khabzela was part of this monumental album, and therefore a crucial part in Tira’s rise to fame, as reported by GEMTracks.

In 2005, DJ Tira established Tzozo EnProfessor alongside Kalawa Jazzme, and he managed to release three compilations. After Tzozo EnProfessor, the DJ established Durban’s Finest with Sox and managed to release several compilations.

It was in 2007 that Tira managed to launch his very own recording studio called Afrotainment. His very first artist under the label was DJ Cndo.

Since then, his path has seen him work as a music producer and sign other artists like Big Nuz. Under his record label, the skilful DJ released a solo project named Ezase Afro Vol:1. The project features names like Bricks, Joocy of Afrosoul, Daddy, and others. The solo project was a big hit with more than 20,000 copies.

It was really all history from this moment on.

DJ Tira’s awards and accolades

Over the years DJ Tira has scooped and been nominated for a number of notable awards. These awards are a testament to the greatness he has achieved and speaks volumes of his experience.

Here are just a few of them:

2004: AMFMA Best Compilation album for Durbans Finest Vol:1, Tira walked away victorious

2005: Durban Finest in Metro FM Best Best Compilation, Tira won again

2008: Mzansi Star Best Club DJ Award

2010: Umlilo Big Nuz feat. Tira was nominated for the South African Music Award Song of the Year.

2010: Party 101 Teargas feat. Tira was nominated under Channel O Video of the Year Award

2010: South African Music Award Song of the Year 2004: Metro FM Best Best Compilation his work Durbans Finest Vol:1 won the prize for Best Compilation album

2018: Nominated for Dance Music Awards South Africa Best Live Act A little background on Tira’s roots

2019: South African Music Record of the Year Award, Tira was nominated but did not win

2020: South African Music Award Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano artist, Tira won

2020: 1st KZN Entertainment Awards Special Achievement Award, Tira walked away with the award

DJ Tira’s education, early life and school career

DJ Tira was born in KwaHlabisa in Northern KwaZulu-Natal in 1976 before his family relocated to Durban in 1979.

In his teenage years, Tira attended Mlokothwa High School, a boarding school in Zululand. It was in high school that DJ Tira started to fall in love with music, specifically the melodic and sensual sounds of Boys to Men. ZAlebs reported he was a huge fan of the popular boys' band.

In 1995, he joined the University of Natal where he studied human resources before becoming the DJ we all know and love.

Family life: DJ Tira's wife and children

Tira is married to Gugu Khathi. The two had an Umabo ceremony in October 2016 at the DJ’s home in KwaZulu-Natal. DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi now have three children; two boys, Junior and Chase, and one daughter, Gigi.

Being the proud and present father that he is, DJ Tira has taught his kids a lot about music. However, he does worry that they will go into the industry because it is not for the faint-hearted.

DJ Tira will one day be leaving behind an empire built on greatness, however, 21 years in and still going strong, we can only imagine what the next 21 years will bring.

DJ Tira pledges to help those struggling

In more recent Tira news, DJ Tira pledged to keep helping those who he can as soon as this madness quietness down. Tira has always done his best to help worthy artists get the break they deserve, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, Tira made it known that he will do his best to help out where he can, as he always has. Time are tough and it is up to each one of us to help others pull through.

Tira posted:

“To my fellow artists/Djs. Life has never been this hard. Let's pray things get better. When levels gets better I promise to continue help those I can help. Plug those I can plug. Let's help one another more cos kunzima ngempela kithina. We need each other more than ever.”

Source: Briefly.co.za