Who is Naked DJ? Age, wife, children, house, career, profiles, net worth

Quinton Paul Masina, popularly known as Quinton Masina, or by his onstage name and Instagram handle, Naked DJ, is a bubbling South African DJ, radio host, reality TV celebrity, and record producer. He became a subject of discussion after joining Young, Famous & African, a reality show that aired on Netflix on the 18th of March, 2022.

DJ Quinton Masina is famous for the relationship advice he dishes out on Metro FM.

Source: Instagram

DJ Quinton Masina is famous for the relationship advice he dishes out on Metro FM’s segment of Ask A Man, even though some of the tips he gives his audience seem not to work for him. This is because he has been romantically involved in some relationships that did not work. But then, who is Naked DJ, and what does he do? These and other issues are discussed about him in this article.

Profile summary

Full name: Quinton Paul Masina

Quinton Paul Masina Nickname : Naked DJ

: Naked DJ Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 12th of August, 1980

12th of August, 1980 Age : 42 years old in 2022

: 42 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Benoni Town, Gauteng, South Africa

Benoni Town, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'11"

: 5'11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 187

187 Weight in kilograms: 85

85 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings : 4

: 4 Spouses : Bulelwa and late Naledi Willer

: Bulelwa and late Naledi Willer Partner : Kayleigh Schwark

: Kayleigh Schwark Children : 1

: 1 School : Wordsworth High School

: Wordsworth High School Profession : Actor, radio host, and disc jockey

: Actor, radio host, and disc jockey Net worth : $3.8million

: $3.8million Instagram : @naked_dj

: @naked_dj Twitter: @Naked_Dj

Family background

Quinton Masina's date of birth is the 12th of August, 1980. He was born in Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa, although his immediate family originated from Mpumalanga, a province located in the eastern part of South Africa, bordering Mozambique and Eswatini. Later, they relocated to Benoni town in the Ekurhuleni Municipality, Gauteng, South Africa.

How old is Quinton Masina?

Quinton Masina's age is 42 years in 2022.

The DJ's mother is a businesswoman who runs a saloon and a private preschool at home. On the other hand, his dad was a human resource manager at a firm. Quinton Masina's siblings are four, and an exciting thing about them is that they have also pursued a career in the entertainment industry. For instance, his sisters, Ntando and Hlelo, are in the show business.

His brother Fortune is an award-winning creative director and producer with the Urban Brew Studios in South Africa.

What does Quinton Masina do?

Naked DJ, as popularly called, is one of South Africa's most popular Disc Jockeys and radio host personalities. According to his LinkedIn page, the online celebrity functions as a Metro Fm anchor and producer at South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Naked DJ has made a name for himself in South Africa's entertainment industry.

Source: Instagram

He featured on Young, Famous & African, a reality series that discussed a group of famed, affluent young media stars in Johannesburg that build careers while looking for love and rekindling old flames. He featured on the series, which was broadcast on Netflix on the 28th of March, 2022, and garnered fame. Renowned actors and actresses like Nadia Nakai, Annie Macaulay, and Khanyi Mbau were all part of the cast.

Relationship

Quinton has had many relationships, making him a topic for internet gossip. Quinton Masina's first wife was Bulelwa. Although details of when they married are unknown, their union produced a child.

Bulelwa once accused him on a TV show, Blame it on Fame, that he (Quinton) was a sex addict. She said it to Hlelo and Ntando Masina, Quinton's sisters' faces before the lovebirds parted ways after agreeing on a divorce.

After divorcing Bulelwa, Quinton met Naledi Willers, the Real Housewives of Johannesburg Season one winner. Quinton Masina and Naledi Willers reportedly got married sometime in March 2017, meaning that Naledi became Quinton Masina's second wife.

However, they faced some marital issues after some time before the couple went their separate ways in 2019. When Naledi officially made it known, she wrote on her Instagram page:

I wish to announce that Quinton Masina and I are no longer in a relationship. As it has been a public one to a certain degree, I feel it fitting to formally announce that we have ended things, permanently separated and are no longer staying together. I wish him well in his future endeavours and request that my privacy be respected during this time.

Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark

After splitting up with Naledi, recently, Naked DJ has been frequently spotted with a new girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark.

Naked DJ and his new girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark.

Source: Twitter

Kayleigh was one of the star artists featured on Young, Famous & African. Their relationship is becoming more intimate that people have started seeing her in Quinton Masina's house.

Quinton Masina's net worth

The DJ is reportedly worth $3.8 million. He made his millions from his career as a professional DJ, director, and other business endeavours.

Social media engagement

The South African DJ enjoys sizable acceptance on social media. For instance, Quinton Masina's Instagram account with more than 157,000 followers proves this. Interestingly, he uses @naked_dj for his Instagram and Twitter handles.

Naked DJ seems to be doing well in his career as he has successfully made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. This is also visible based on his feature on Young Famous & African. Nevertheless, he has reportedly been found in several relationships to show his love for women. Hopefully, his current relationship with Kayleigh Schwark will yield a better result.

