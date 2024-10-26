Floyd Shivambu has spoken about his departure from the Economic Freedom Fighters and why it was the best choice

Shivambu also touched on his previous criticism of Jacob Zuma and what changed his mind about the MK leader

EFF supporters have called out Shivambu for his comments, accusing him of being a traitor who betrayed Julius Malema

Floyd Shivambu is getting a lot of flack from EFF supporters over his comments about the way he left the party. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Alet Pretorius.

Floyd Shivambu has left a lot of Economic Freedom Fighters’ supporters upset with him on social media.

The MK Party’s National Organiser has opened up on his time at the EFF and his decision to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Shivambu spoke candidly on Sizwe Mpofu-Welsh's podcast, SMWX, but many accused him of selling out.

Shivambu says he conceptualised EFF

On addressing his departure from the Red Berets, Shivambu recalled his role in making the party what it was.

"It’s not a secret that I conceptualised the Economic Freedom Fighters. The name, the references of Commissars, the Commander in Chief, the Seven Cardinal Pillars, the founding manifesto and all its key documents,” he said.

He added that his decision to leave was the best for him, saying that the MK Party is now the most important political party in South Africa.

EFF members knew Shivambu was leaving

The former EFF Deputy President explained that most leaders in his former political home knew that he was going to depart.

“Some came to beg me, asking that I shouldn't tell the president (Julius Malema) that they knew throughout that I was leaving the party,” he said.

He added that while talking to others about his decision to leave, some even suggested a mass exodus.

“There are those who said, 'Let's go, all of us, if you are going'. I told them, 'I don't think that is a wise decision. If you decide to join uMkhonto weSizwe Party, it must not appear as though I was responsible for the mass exodus of the EFF.’

Shivambu’s departure led many others to join him at the MK Party.

Shivambu regrets criticising Jacob Zuma

The former EFF member also spoke about the Red Beret’s criticism of the former president in the past.

The EFF were vocal about Zuma during his time as the state president, with Shivambu notably grilling him during the state capture inquiry.

Speaking about the inquiry, Shivambu said it was a turning point for him, as he realised that no wrongdoing had been found against the former state president.

South Africans label Shivambu a traitor

The video of the podcast and his comments during it didn’t sit well with social media users who accused him of being a traitor.

@Nwabe2 said:

“Fighters, don't be fooled by Floyd. You know his intentions.”

@Allen88Yuri said:

“You can't be trusted; with MK, it wouldn't be as easy as you think. We will see when your time comes.”

@NdivhuwoBarnes asked:

“Can you also tell the truth about what really happened to VBS?”

@ZizinjaAbelungu asked:

“So, you betrayed your former President Julius Malema, who referred to you and always treated you as a brother. Telling the officials and everyone else about your joining the MK party instead of him? Is that loyalty?”

@VelemseniVilane said:

“That interview says one thing about yourself: you cannot be trusted. Hope they trust you, kwaMKP.”

@Generosity_712 stated:

“You are the greatest example of a fake friend. You’re a snake bro.”

@Believes888:

“Lol 😂 Let's be honest. You're trying to cause division within the EFF to clear your name more in front of Zuma and Duduzile neh😂😂. We see you.”

