The Democratic Alliance's president, John Steenhuisen, has hit back against former president Thabo Mbeki's criticism

Mbeki slammed the party for withdrawing from the National Dialogue after a fallout between the DA and the African National Congress in the Government of National Unity

The fallout happened after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired the former Trade and Industry deputy minister, Andrew Whitfield

John Steenhuisen slammed Thabo Mbeki. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance (DA) president, John Steenhuisen, berated the African National Congress (ANC) after its former president Thabo Mbeki called the DA out for pulling out of the National Dialogue.

Steenhuisen slams ANC

Steenhuisen posted a letter in response to Mbeki on his @jsteenhuisen X account. He called the National Dialogue a creature of the ANC that sprang on the public with a disingenuous claim that it is inclusive. Steenhuisen confirmed that the DA withdrew from the National Dialogue because President Cyril Ramaphosa axed former deputy Trade and Industry Minister Andrew Whitfield, a member of the DA.

Steenhuisen said that Mbeki did not call for a National Dialogue during former president Jacob Zuma's term as the head of state. However, Steenhuisen accused Mbeki of proposing a National Dialogue when it was clear that the ANC would lose its majority during the 2024 general elections.

Steenhuisen said that the DA wrote to the ANC shortly after the Government of National Unity was formed to be involved in the process of the National dialogue. He said that the DA played no part in conceptualising the National Dialogue and said it is not according to the will of the people.

"The reality is that South Africans have grown weary of dialogues, talk shops, symposia, and colloquiums. What they desperately want is action and implementation," he said.

John Steenhuisen wrote a letter to Thabo Mbeki. Image:Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is the National Dialogue about?

The Dialogue's purpose is to forge a new social compact for the country's development. Ramaphosa, who announced it in June, said the Dialogue will unfold in phases beginning in August. It will include local consultations, sectoral engagements, and provincial and national gatherings.

What you need to know about the National Dialogue

Helen challenges Cyril Ramaphosa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that DA Federal chairperson Helen Zille dared Ramaphosa to axe DA ministers. This was after the party withdrew from the National Dialogue.

Zille responded after the ANC threatened the DA with insubordination for not participating in the National Dialogue. She said she was unfazed by the threat.

