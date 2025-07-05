John Steenhuisen Roasts Thabo Mbeki in Response to National Dialogue Criticism
- The Democratic Alliance's president, John Steenhuisen, has hit back against former president Thabo Mbeki's criticism
- Mbeki slammed the party for withdrawing from the National Dialogue after a fallout between the DA and the African National Congress in the Government of National Unity
- The fallout happened after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired the former Trade and Industry deputy minister, Andrew Whitfield
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance (DA) president, John Steenhuisen, berated the African National Congress (ANC) after its former president Thabo Mbeki called the DA out for pulling out of the National Dialogue.
Steenhuisen slams ANC
Steenhuisen posted a letter in response to Mbeki on his @jsteenhuisen X account. He called the National Dialogue a creature of the ANC that sprang on the public with a disingenuous claim that it is inclusive. Steenhuisen confirmed that the DA withdrew from the National Dialogue because President Cyril Ramaphosa axed former deputy Trade and Industry Minister Andrew Whitfield, a member of the DA.
Steenhuisen said that Mbeki did not call for a National Dialogue during former president Jacob Zuma's term as the head of state. However, Steenhuisen accused Mbeki of proposing a National Dialogue when it was clear that the ANC would lose its majority during the 2024 general elections.
Steenhuisen said that the DA wrote to the ANC shortly after the Government of National Unity was formed to be involved in the process of the National dialogue. He said that the DA played no part in conceptualising the National Dialogue and said it is not according to the will of the people.
"The reality is that South Africans have grown weary of dialogues, talk shops, symposia, and colloquiums. What they desperately want is action and implementation," he said.
What is the National Dialogue about?
The Dialogue's purpose is to forge a new social compact for the country's development. Ramaphosa, who announced it in June, said the Dialogue will unfold in phases beginning in August. It will include local consultations, sectoral engagements, and provincial and national gatherings.
Helen challenges Cyril Ramaphosa
In a related article, Briefly News reported that DA Federal chairperson Helen Zille dared Ramaphosa to axe DA ministers. This was after the party withdrew from the National Dialogue.
Zille responded after the ANC threatened the DA with insubordination for not participating in the National Dialogue. She said she was unfazed by the threat.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za