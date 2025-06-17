President Cyril Ramaphosa has earned criticism over some of the people included in his national dialogue group

The group's eldest member is a 92-year-old, while the majority are between the ages of 60 and 69 years old

South Africans questioned where the youth representation was, as youth unemployment remains a big issue

Cyril Ramaphosa Includes a 92-Year-Old in National Dialogue Group, Mzansi Criticises President

GAUTENG – Does President Cyril Ramaphosa value the opinion of the youth of South Africa?

That’s the question being raised after some of the ages of the members in the national dialogue group were revealed.

The president announced last week that he was forming a group that will guide the national dialogue when it comes to discussing challenges facing the country. The challenges include the unemployment rate, poverty, crime, inequalities, gender-based violence and corruption.

The oldest national dialogue member is 92

The names of the members of the national dialogue group have since been revealed, but it’s the ages of some that have people talking. According to TimesLIVE, the oldest member is Dr Brigalia Bam, who is 92 years old. Bam is a former Independent Electoral Commission chairperson. While Bam is the oldest, other members of the group are also quite elderly. Barbara Masekela and Ela Gandhi are both 84, while John Kani is 81.

There are also members between 60 and 69 years old who make up the majority. The youngest member is Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, who is 29.

African National Congress Youth League concerned about underrepresentation

The ages of some of the members have not sat well with the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), which expressed concern that the youth were misrepresented.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has expressed concerns about the underrepresentation of youth in the group. The ANCYL stated that a lot of the daily challenges were faced by young people in the country.

“That national dialogue will have no direction if it's not directed by the youth who are in the majority,” ANCYL leader Collen Malatji said.

Malatji has been vocal about youngsters having more say and power, and even suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa would be the last pensioner who was president of the country. Malatji made the statement during a Youth Day celebration on Sunday, 15 June 2025.

South Africans are unimpressed with Ramaphosa’s choices

It’s not just the ANCYL that is unhappy with the ages of some of the members, as South Africans also voiced concern about some of the president’s choices.

Quinton Quakes Crawford said:

“He doesn't take the youth seriously.”

Sean Doc de Lange asked:

“And the retirement age for the rest of the country is🤔?”

Takalani TKr Munyai stated:

“He chose the rich to discuss the conditions of the poor.”

Nimbo added:

“Can someone tell these old guys to resign and go home and relax. It’s time for the youth.”

Mopedi Moroka MoAfrica questioned:

“What is the positive outcome expected from this dialogue? Never mind the age group. Most of these people appointed are not affected by our economic status quo. Whose issues are they going to address?”

Xolani Khabazela stated:

“Imagine a 92-year-old deciding the future of the country, yoh🤣.”

