Julius Malema wants the youth of today to fight for their rights like the generation of 1976

Malema encouraged the youngsters to fight for free education at a Youth Day rally in Umlazi on 16 June

South Africans are divided by Malema's comments, with some saying the youth should work hard for what they want

GAUTENG – Julius Malema has called on the youth of today to stand up and fight for their rights.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader made the statement during Youth Day celebrations on 16 June 2025. The party held a special gathering at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, where Malema focused on numerous issues, including the youth of 1976.

The Red Berets leader also targeted Donald Trump and Elon Musk during his address to the gathered crowd.

Malema encourages youngsters to emulate youth of 1976

During his speech, Malema called on the youth of today to fight for the freedom left behind by the legacy of the youth of 1976.

The youth of 1976 led a series of demonstrations and protests against Apartheid on 16 June, in what became known as the Soweto uprising.

The youngsters were met with brutal resistance by police, and many were shot and killed. The uprising became a key moment in the fight against Apartheid and is now commemorated as Youth Day.

With the youngsters involved in the uprising becoming a symbol of the struggle, Malema said that their heroism would not be in vain if the youth of today continued to fight the good fight.

"This place we are in (Umlazi) is not a place of cowards, that's why you cannot be cowards. You, the youth of today, must say we want to be like the 1976 generation and fight for our country and fight for the youth and fight for the rights of young people," said Malema.

South Africans divided by Malema’s comments

The EFF leader’s statement sparked mixed reactions online, with some asking whether he wanted the youth to fight with the African National Congress.

Laura Lagertha asked:

“Wouldn’t it be better to educate our youth so that they could learn, build, create and have futures for themselves that didn’t require fighting? Wouldn’t it be better if instead of stealing from the poor, he urged our government to invest in strategies that guarantee jobs, instead of affirmative action programs that are slowly killing our economy and small businesses, resulting in fewer job opportunities for youth now and in the future.”

Mohamed Salim Khan questioned:

“Fight with who? The ANC?”

Molefi Wa Malefane said:

“This is exactly why foreigners come in and take all the jobs. It is because politicians promise people all sorts of nonsense, and unfortunately, the majority of people believe it. All the things this gentleman is mentioning are not free. No one can demand them from the government, as that is not government policy. Yes, we are aware of the no-fee-paying schools, but education is not free in South Africa. Same as meals at schools. It is not a general government policy.”

Hardeep Gill added:

“Yes. Don’t study and keep fighting on the streets. This will put food on your table. Education failed you.”

Lebotha Kgobe Lups stated:

“Exactly. They have to fight for their rights. We did it in 2011, marching for economic freedom in our lifetime. We went to the JSE under you as the ANC Youth League President. I still remember, yet today, it's your policy and your political party.”

EFF supporters involved in fatal crash

Briefly News also reported that at least 12 members of the Red Berets were killed in an accident involving a bus and a truck.

The party supporters were returning from the Youth Day celebrations in Umlazi when they met with the accident on 16 June.

A total of 10 people were critically injured in the accident, which happened on the R34 near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal.

