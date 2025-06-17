A collision between a truck and a bus has left at least 12 Economic Freedom Fighters supporters dead

38 other party supporters, who were travelling back from Youth Day celebrations in Umlazi, were also injured

Investigations are underway into the cause of the R34 accident, which left 10 people critically injured

A horror crash between a bus and truck has left at least 12 EFF supporters injured. Image: Supplied/ Luca Sola

KWAZULU-NATAL – A deadly crash on the R34 near Vryheid has claimed the lives of at least 12 people.

The deceased, who are believed to be supporters of a political party, were travelling in a bus which collided with a truck.

The incident happened on the R34 near Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

Injured passengers rushed to nearby hospitals

According to reports, at least 38 people were also injured in the collision between the truck and the bus. A total of 10 are said to be in a critical condition, while 22 were seriously injured. Six people suffered minor injuries in the accident.

They were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The drivers of both the truck and the bus survived. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.

Lwazi Kunene, a journalist for the Vryheid Herald, told Briefly News that the occupants of the bus were members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). They were travelling back from King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, where the party held its Youth Day celebrations on 16 June.

Party leader, Julius Malema, was in attendance for the celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal.

* This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is made available.

