The South African Police Service is searching for a suspect who shot and killed one person and injured another in the Sekhukhune District in Likpopo

The victims, members of a taxi association, were in an association vehicle when unknown people attacked them

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, and South Africans suspect that the shooting is related to taxi violence

Taxi association members in Limpopo were shot and killed. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TUBATSE, SEKHUKHUNE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a suspected taxi violence incident in Tubatse, Limpopo, after two taxi association members were shot on 20 June 2025, and one of them died.

Limpopo taxi association members shot

According to the South African Police Service, unknown suspects approached two men who were in a taxi association vehicle at the Riba Cross in Madiseng. They shot them and allegedly sped off. One of the suspects was certified dead on the scene, and the other passenger sustained gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital.

The police have called on members of the public to assist with information that could assist in their investigation. They opened cases of murder and attempted murder.

The police are investigating a murder in Limpopo. Image: Brazzo

Source: Getty Images

Taxi violence in South Africa

A clip of members of an alleged taxi association blocking motorists and terrorising them in 2024 went viral and South Africans condemned

The South African National Taxi Council condemned an incident in Refilwe, Tshwane in April 2024 where members of an association stopped a taxi full of passengers on their way to work

The MEC for Transport and Roads, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela brokered a ceasefire between two warring taxi associations in April

Four people were killed and three were injured when a shooting took place at the Mfuleni Taxi Rank in the Cape flats on 5 June 2025

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook condemned the violent incident.

Nqobile Zondi said:

"I don't sympathise with taxi association squad car bullies. However, I am not happy with a human being murdered. May the deceased's family be comforted and the murders apprehended."

Pat Motswiane-Selala said:

"I feel sorry for the deceased. May God comfort the family. Taxi association members should stop bullying us and forcing us to use taxis."

Yamika Spamm's said:

"The death penalty sould be reinstated."

Hnea Bravo Maphaka said:

"The country must come with strict laws to combat taxi mafias. Now people lost their lives."

Cape Town e-hailing driver and 2 passengers killed

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were taken aback when an e-hailing driver and his two passengers were killed in a shooting in Cape Town, Western Cape. The incident happened on the Cape Flats in Mitchell's Plain.

Unknown vehicles opened fire on the occupants of the vehicle on the intrsectin of Highlands Drive and Merrydale Avenue.

"Let's pray for the Uber drivers. They are going through a lot," a netizen said.

Source: Briefly News