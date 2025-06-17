South Africans were shocked by the sheer violence in the country after an e-hailing driver and his passengers were killed in the Western Cape

The incident happened on the Cpe Flats in Mitchell's Plain in the morning of 17 June 2025

They were killed in what was believed to be a gang-related incident, and South Africans called for action to be taken in the Cape Flats

MITCHELL'S PLAIN, WESTERN CAPE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town, is investigating a murder after an e-hailing driver and his two passengers were gunned down on 17 June 2025.

E-hailing driver, passengers killed in shooting

According to SABC News, unknown suspects travelling in two vehicles opened fire on the occupants of the e-hailing vehicle. The shooting happened on the intersection of Highlands Drive and Merrydale Avenue in Lentegeur. A male and female passenger sustained fatal wounds, and along with the driver, were declared dead on the scene.

Increase in e-hailing-related incidents

E-hailing drivers have also been intimidated, allegedly by taxi operators, and have been victims of crime on an increasing scale. Vhatuka Mbelengwa, the spokesperson of the National E-hailing Association, called for the regulation of the industry.

He said people would be held accountable in a regulated framework. Mbelengwa said that a regulated framework would ensure a healthy relationship between the taxi industry and the e-hailing industry. He slammed the government and accused it of not fixing the problem and putting e-hailing drivers at risk.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on the incident were shaken.

Noo Nayme said:

"Tomorrow is not guaranteed. Any minute can be your last."

Lioness Zikode said:

"Poor driver killed for no reason."

Garin J Wolf said:

"One of the passengers was a big gangster in Mitchell's Plain. It's gang-related."

Standford Lionel Liam said:

"Let's pray for the Uber drivers. They are going through a lot."

Monwabisi Chippa Njajula said:

"Death is now an everyday thing in SA."

Actor Ronnie Nyakale is a Bolt driver

In a related article, Briefly News reported that actor Ronnie Nyakale was spotted driving a Bolt car. He confirmed that he was a Bolt driver.

The House of Zwide actor said that he was exploring multiple streams of income and was enjoying it. South Africans applauded him.

