On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, Pearl Thusi sparked a conversation online after asking followers who have lost their mothers how they cope with Mother’s Day

The actress shared what she does on the day and questioned whether Mother’s Day is meant for mothers themselves or for people celebrating their mothers

Several followers opened up in the comments about their own grief journeys and how they handle the day after losing their mothers

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Pearl Thusi asked a question about Mother’s Day. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Seasoned South African actress Pearl Thusi left netizens emotional when she asked a thought-provoking question about Mother’s Day.

Lately, the Queen Sono actress has been interacting with her followers on Instagram by posting selfie-style videos. While her last video about gardening drew a barrage of insults from Nota Baloyi, Pearl Thusi shared a thought-provoking clip on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

Pearl Thusi poses thought-provoking question about Mother's Day

Days after Mother’s Day on Sunday, 10 May, Thusi asked her followers whose mothers are late how they celebrate the day. She shared her experience, saying that she celebrates her mother’s sisters and sometimes visits her late mother’s grave.

“Not to be a weirdo, but for everyone who doesn't have a mother anymore in this realm, what do you guys do for Mother's Day? Forget that you’re a mother, like, I think about my mom when I'm around her grave. I'll go and see it. I try and be great to her sister, and wish other mothers a Happy Mother's Day,” she said.

The actress-turned-DJ also shared that Mother’s Day has no meaning to her as a mother. She asked her followers to explain what the day is about.

“As a mother, I don't feel very connected to the holiday. That's weird, right? Let me know if it's weird. But Mother's Day is a little like Christmas to me. It's like, oh, great. Is Mother's Day for mothers or is it for people to celebrate their mothers?” she added.

Watch the video below:

Fans respond to Pearl Thusi's Mother's Day question

Pearl Thusi’s followers flooded the comments with responses to her question. Several netizens in similar situations to the actress shared how they celebrate Mother’s Day.

Here are some of the comments:

mandy_kgobe shared:

“I wanted to go chill in a cemetery, but she’s buried in a different province. So, I went to work the entire day.”

mrs_jaggz said:

“I lost my mom when I was still a child. Mother’s Day used to be miserable until I became a mom. I now celebrate it. I celebrate myself because God has restored that part of my life. Yes, the pain is there, but let God replace, restore and transform it into something beautiful because we are now the moms our kids celebrate.”

tumekamkosi shared:

“I lost my mother 9 years ago, and I usually have mixed feelings. Depending on where my state of mind is on the day, I'll appreciate the kind of mother she was to me, and that usually leads to me realising the kind of grandmother my kids would have and then I would feel sad. For now, my coping mechanism on the day is focusing on the efforts made by my kids ❤️.”

motso_moeti remarked:

“Someone said you can't celebrate what you don't have. So, we isolate honestly. It's such a painful day.”

fifi.1904 replied:

“I lost mine 3 years ago. It’s just like yesterday. I cry on Mother’s Day 😢”

Mzansi answered to Pearl Thusi's question. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba leaves SA emotional with Mother’s Day post

Pearl Thusi isn't the only prominent South African who left netizens emotional.

Briefly News reported that Denise Zimba broke hearts after she shared a video dedicated to her daughters on Mother's Day.

In the caption, the How to Ruin Christmas actress shared what did not happen on Mother's Day.

Source: Briefly News