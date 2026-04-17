Nota Baloyi has once again made some bizarre allegations against Pearl Thusi, leaving Mzansi scratching their heads

The TV presenter innocently showed off her garden; however, this prompted a heinous response from Nota

SA X users have called Nota to order, and have encouraged Pearl Thusi to act on his claims

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Nota made an allegation against Pearl Thusi, but Mzansi called him bitter. Image: LavidaNota, Pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has unleashed a barrage of insults at TV personality Pearl Thusi.

The podcaster is known for making salty comments about other celebrities or public figures, and people are now starting to take him less seriously online.

Nota makes accusations against Pearl Thusi

A post by @busiwe_bubu, where Pearl Thusi showed off her garden, drew insults from the Music Pulse host.

"Pearl Thusi shows off her garden, saying she’s not just an actress and DJ, but also a gardener."

Nota, unlike other people who admired Pearl's hustling spirit, made an allegation against Pearl. Check out Nota's post here.

Nota has once again trolled Pearl Thusi.Image: Pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi dragged Nota and encouraged Pearl Thusi to sue him for defamation:

@Darrenmocha slammed Nota:

"I really don't know why you're like this. You're so negative."

@LuwiVithona was bored:

"You always have something bad to say about people, man."

@TefoMotlog40923 stated:

"It's only bad when you can't support it and function as a normal human being; other than that, it's not a problem."

@GandihD58789 asked:

"You always have negative comments on other people. Is everything okay at home?"

@RadebeRadebe responded:

"It's okay not to comment on everyone you don't like posts. It's really okay."

@RamahlweJamai joked:

"Another lawsuit is coming. Have you got a fridge at least? Remember when the sheriff raided you last time you had no fridge in your house."

More insults from Nota

This would not be the first time Nota has said something of this nature about Pearl or anyone, for that matter. When she had car troubles, Pearl opened applications in her bid for a husband.

“Hi everyone, I am searching for a husband,” she said. “I am going to send application forms because this independent woman [life] is not working out for me,” she mentioned.

This prompted a very vulgar response from Nota, something he is known for.

“Remove that [thing] in your nose so that we can hear you properly. I’m sure there is a rich man in Venda who can take care of you.”

Pearl Thusi fuels speculations about her health

In a previous report from Briefly News, resurfaced footage of Pearl Thusi fuelled speculation about her health and overall well-being.

The clip was reshared on X (Twitter) on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, with social media users focusing on Pearl Thusi's physical appearance and not the message she was sharing.

Some users expressed concern about her health and appearance, while others defended her and criticised harsh or insensitive comments. When opening up about her horrible church experience, a user commented: “Pearl doesn’t look well.”

Source: Briefly News