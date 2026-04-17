Fan-favourite South African actor Muzi Mthabela opens up about playing Zakhele in Emzini

Mthabela is famously known for his previous roles in SABC1's Generations: The Legacy and Mzansi Magic's Isibaya

ETV fans recently commented on Emzini's characters and storylines on social media

Ex-'Generations: The Legacy' star Muzi Mthabela talks about his role in 'Emzini'. Image: Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

Former Isibaya actor Muzi Mthabela opens up about his latest role in eTV's latest telenovela, Emzini, as Zakhele Nkosi, a character he describes as both loving and lethal.

Mthabela previously made headlines when he joined SABC1's long-running soapie Generations: The Legacy as Dr Sphe Cele's uncle, Nkosi Cele.

The legendary actor shares in an interview with Sunday World on Thursday, 16 April 2026, that his Emzini character is a loving family man focused on building a legacy, but he'll discover that his legacy is not what he thought it was.

“When his ego is bruised, he becomes more dangerous. He’s like a snake; once provoked, he strikes,” says Mthabela.

The Harvest actor also reveals that his character is a “chameleon" and that Zakhele's strength lies in his ability to adapt and survive in different spaces.

Viewers will notice that Zakhele fits into any environment he's put in because, for him, every situation is about survival.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald announced on his X account on 1 April 2026 that Mthabela has secured a role on the eTV telenovela.

ETV fans comment on Emzini's storylines and characters

@Shitstirrer23 replied:

"I love how the clothes they are wearing explain the plot."

@_Thembalihle_ reacted:

"Rorisang is going to fall for Shaka, then find out that Shaka actually killed her father."

@JadezweniL36902 commented:

"I wish these producers attempted to copy Isidingo just once, to copy greatness."

@sonke_u responded:

"This show is already canned, ingakoqali," (before it even begins).

@YolsQueen asked:

"Why does the picture quality look very Mzansi Bioskop? #Emzini."

@YolsQueen wrote:

"Let me guess. Shaka will date Rorisang, then she finds out he killed her dad. Glenda and the Zulu guy are also gonna date, making the Marinade guy jealous? Mnxm #Emzini."

@_Thembalihle_ said:

"She is a horrible person for snitching on Marinade like that."

@mixoribele replied:

"I swear, Wiseman Mncube has a PhD in anger issues. #Emzini."

@portia_moz reacted:

"Not them giving Wiseman Mncube Shaka character saze (we'll never) Sasha. #emzini."

@_BoitumeloMiya wrote:

"Shaka must not kill this man, his father, now, because of his claim to the club. #Emzini."

@LadyLionSA replied:

"It's the chemistry for me, but each episode deserved a full hour bathong."

'Generations: The Legacy' star Muzi Mthabela has joined 'Emzini'. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actress Nozi Langa joins eTV's Emzini

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented actress and businesswoman Nozi Langa, who is famously known for her roles on Skeem Saam and Muvhango, has secured a role on eTV's Emzini.

The Skeem Saam actress announced her latest character on her social media account on Tuesday, 31 March 2026.

Fans of the actress and industry colleagues took to Langa's social media platform to congratulate her.

Source: Briefly News