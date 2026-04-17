Actress Buntu Petse Reacts to Rumours She's Leaving 'Generations: The Legacy'
- Popular actress Buntu Petse opens up her latest role on Mzansi Magic's award-winning TV show Inimba
- Fans of the actress are wondering if she's leaving Generations: The Legacy again, where she plays Nontle
- Inimba viewers recently welcomed Petse to Inimba, where she made her debut as an engineer, Portia
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Fan-favourite actress Buntu Petse addresses rumours of leaving Generations: The Legacy and opens up about joining the cast of Inimba as Portia Khiswa.
Petse previously made headlines when she left the SABC1 soapie, where she portrays a journalist, Nontle Majola-Tau.
When the actress is asked if she is leaving the SABC1 soapie, Petse shared in an interview with Daily Sun on Thursday, 16 April 2026, that Generations: The Legacy holds a special place in her heart, and fans must tune in to see what happens.
The MisEducation star adds that it felt amazing to join the cast of Inimba and that she took a chance on herself, thinking she'd be taking a break, but God had other plans for her.
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"Viewers can expect a whole lot of drama from Ms Khiswa. She definitely wants what she wants and goes after it," says Petse.
The isiXhosa-speaking actress also reveals that she felt pressure when she joined the Mzansi Magic telenovela because her whole family loves and talks about Inimba.
"I think what sets Inimba apart from other soapie is its potent dynamics," adds the star.
Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed on his X account on 11 April 2026 that Buntu has joined Inimba.
"Buntu Petse has joined ‘Inimba’ Season 2 and will be playing a new character named Portia, who is joining Khusela Tech," said McDonald.
Social media users comment on Petse's new role
@nobukhosi_renee replied:
"So happy for her, she deserves the role, oh wow."
@Iamnowal_skn reacted:
"Good for her! She’s really talented."
@Amanda27667362 commented:
"Finally, another girl, other than Qhawe( bad actress). And at least this one can act."
@TauTheTrueAlpha replied:
"Is this character going to create a rivalry with Qhawe?"
@lucia_ngwenya12 said:
"Mawethu, Onga, and Azande will have someone to crush on now, bayeke phansi Chawe."
@MMadayile responded:
"I heard that voice on that call with Mawethu."
@Blacklzk reacted:
"She’s going to have an affair with Laz and Mawethu."
@Thulani_Mene wrote:
"I can’t wait to see her on the show."
@Sanda_Mvulana replied:
"Uya Khusela nyani? Oh my gosh, Yhini Zondo Tech?"
@TheChoosenSeed asked:
"Why Khusela Tech, though?
@ilovezizo_ reacted:
"Mmmh, I’m excited for this one."
@Ktolom responded:
"I love it for her."
@ayandawil wrote:
" I am so happy for her."
@KodwaRSA said:
"Congratulations to Buntu Petse. She deserves it."
Siyabonga Sepotekele lifts the lid on his role in Inimba
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actor Siyabonga Sepotekele discussed his villain role on Inimba.
The former Muvhango actor joined the isiXhosa TV show as Lazarus's character, Azande.
'Skeem Saam' fans react to 'Adulting' Star Nhlanhla Kunene joining the soapie: "Stop forcing things"
South Africans on social media commented on Sepotekele joining the award-winning TV show.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za