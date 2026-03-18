Popular actor Siyabonga Sepotekele recently discussed his villain role on Inimba

The former Muvhango actor joined the isiXhosa TV show as Lazarus's character, Azande

South Africans on social media commented on Sepotekele joining the award-winning TV show

Siyabonga Sepotekele discusses his role in 'Inimba'. Image: TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite South African actor Siyabonga Raymond Sepotekelo opens up about his latest character in Mzansi Magic's award-winning telenovela Inimba.

The Smoke and Mirrors actor currently portrays the role of Sakhile on the eTV cancelled telenovela.

The former Muvhango actor shared in an interview with Sowetan on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, that his character, Azande, is a bit of a bad boy who ultimately becomes a villain in the season.

Sepotekele adds that Azande was groomed to take over the family business as he was taken to top schools and sent overseas to go and learn about business.

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The Smoke and Mirrors actor, who is famously known for his heroic characters, reveals how he prepared for his villain role on the show.

"I ‘people-watch’, not in a weird way. How I build my characters is basically from people that I’ve experienced in life," says the star.

The fan-favourite actor adds that he manifested his Inimba character because he's been portraying good guys for a long time and wanted to challenge himself by playing someone who is not a favourite.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald commented on Sepotekele's character on his X account on 10 March 2026.

Inimba fans react to Sepotele's role

@Tlhogiboss replied:

"We need a proper villain; this storyline is weak."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"Azande is going to be a villain. So much interesting stuff they can explore around this country."

@Zamayworld said:

"She might just ruin her marriage. She has no reason to meddle in the Ngcukana family politics."

@bonnyskosana reacted:

"Ayi, I am not ready for this new season of Zoleka getting into people’s businesses."

@Lydia3375655143 commented:

"No man Zo must just focus on Khusela Tech..and her marriage..and her recovering daughter period."

@pakskandalo replied:

"I don't trust this Azande guy. He seems too sure of himself."

@Tumi14300836 responded:

"Me too. I feel I'm really going to hate this guy and will have beef with Lazarus; I just won't like it. OMG, we are in for a ride this Season 2 #inimbaMzansi missed this show."

@Zakithi___ said:

"I also don’t think he wants the workload that comes with leading. He just wants the throne."

@Fanele_sam wrote:

"But Zoleka ungenaphi?" (How is this Zoleka's business?)

@PetuniaN58906 wrote:

"Nina, everything eyenziwa uZoleka I ryt emehlweni enu. Ungena njan Ku empire yaka ngcukana angu makoti? Why angayaz indawoyakhe nyalo uzobacabanisa?"

Siyabonga Sepotekele plays a villain in 'Inimba'. Images: SiyaRaymond and TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela Inimba is renewed for season 2

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi Magic's hit TV show Inimba has been renewed for season 2 after a successful debut season.

The show recently got an extension of 90 episodes for Season 1, cementing its massive impact.

Not only did the show shoot up the trends list daily, but it also got recognised at the National Film and Television Awards (NFTA).

Source: Briefly News