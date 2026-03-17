South African actor Magic Hlatshwayo recently surprised his fans when he revealed he's losing his sight

The former Bophelo ke Semphekgo actor received a Golden Horn Award over the weekend

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to thank the actor for his contribution to the entertainment industry

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Legendary actor Magic Hlatswayo opens up about going blind

Source: Twitter

Veteran actor Magic Hlatshwayo, who is famously known for his roles on Muvhango and Generations, recently opened up about losing his sight.

Hlatshwayo previously surprised his fans when he discussed his near-death experience in an interview.

The Bophelo ke Semphekgo actor scooped a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) alongside Zenande Mfenyana.

Entertainment news channel @newslivesa shared a clip of the actor's acceptance speech on its X account on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

Daily Sun reports that the former Muvhango actor was honoured with the Lifetime Achiever Award at the 2026 South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

The publication adds that Hlatswayo shared while receiving his award that he was diagnosed with glaucoma in 2025 and began losing his sight.

"I got glaucoma, a disease that's not reversible, but my wife was with me all the time," said the star.

The legendary star added that he struggled to climb the stairs, but his wife was there holding his hand.

Hlatshwayo, who's been in the entertainment industry for over 40 years, also reveals that he remains grateful for his long journey and thanked South African actors for supporting him.

South Africans congratulate the actor

@CreemoK said:

"The way these awards are genuinely celebrated, they have that thing, man .. With no controversy of who bought what lol. There's hope for other arts awards as well, maybe?"

@AndileIsKing commented:

"What a powerful speech. Congratulations to the legend. I can agree that the industry has opened up much more than it was when he was younger."

@__Gugulethu replied:

"Love it when people get their flowers while they can still smell them."

@CharleneHarry said:

"I still watch them on YouTube, and it is as hilarious as it was when I was a kid."

@Ramaesela2011 commented:

"I know the bottom scene word for word. A lot of knowledge was dropped in this episode, and the contrast between the new generation and the old generation was beautifully captured. Congratulations Mr Magic Hlatswayo."

@matladiBM said:

"It’s long overdue, what a legend."

@t_bone1999 responded:

"Baba Magic Hlatshwayo has served this country with his talent."

@boyzinsuicide wrote:

"What a legend. God bless him, and all that concerns him. I'm happy that an industry giant is given his flowers."

@J_Mandla_Afri responded:

"Thanks, Bra Magic, for your excellent service to our film and arts industry. You're also a great director like the Great Mthuthuzeli 'Bra Gibson' Kente and Mabunu Sabela."

@CaledonSello replied:

"I remember that story of him bringing another wife from Egoli, uCitchimpi, excuse my lingo with his name....and he followed that with Hlala kwabafileyo...Magic."

@gqakhwe said:

"This movie was mocking our culture of isiThembu. Nevertheless, he is a great actor of our lifetime."

Actor Magic Hlatshwayo discusses going blind. Image: KingDavidMashabela

Source: Twitter

Actress Kgomotso Christopher reacts to Tibi winning a SAFTA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite thespian Kgomotso Christopher commented on her former Scandal! co-star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane's award.

Teen actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, who played Tibi on Scandal!, won a SAFTA over the weekend.

Christopher, who stars on Generations: The Legacy, previously acted on Scandal! as Yvonne alongside Litlhakanyane.

Source: Briefly News