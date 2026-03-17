Evicted Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Mmeli recently opened up about his relationship with Thandeka

Mmeli trended on social media on Sunday, 15 March 2026, when he left the reality TV show

Fans of the show recently commented on his relationship with Thandeka on social media

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Mmeli discusses romance with Thandeka. Image: IpelengSelepe

Source: Twitter

Former Big Brother Titans reality TV star Mmeli Khumalo, who was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house this weekend, has opened up about his relationship with Thandeka from the show.

The pair previously trended on social media when they began their romantic relationship on the show.

Entertainment channel @wstv_za shared a clip of Mmeli with Thandeka on its X account on Sunday, 15 March 2026.

The evicted reality TV star shared in an interview with Sowetan on Monday, 16 March 2026, that Thandeka helped him face his problems and have uncomfortable conversations instead of running away.

"I love her caring and loving spirit, even if it’s subtle. Everything feels raw and authentic with her,” he says.

Khumalo adds that his relationship with Thandeka is genuine, and he plans to pursue it outside the Big Brother house.

The former Big Brother Titans also shares that the Big Brother house has always been about rehabilitation and learning, and it’s shaped him in more ways than one.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to Mmeli and Thandeka's romance

@Nthabiseng2022 said:

"Oh, the ship that's taken me through all emotions. I will still ship shame with both old and new content. You and I till the day we die, baby. I don't care what happened...I'm going through with shipping Wisenow, we vote for Thandeka of Thammeli."

@moipone__ responded:

"As much as they had their ups and downs, neither of them is perfect, but we really watched them fall for each other over and over again."

@Mukondygifty wrote:

"He loved her more than anything."

@Maxolly19 replied:

"And everyone was trying to convince us that his first option was Didi or Neli."

@ThabileNkomo wrote:

"She looked hot, though, that house can really turn you into a loony."

@EnoidemUnyime commented:

"We lost count of how many times we watched this yohh."

@ORamadie28698 reacted:

"This got me teary."

@Tivolie2 responded:

"Thank you to the team for showing this clip cause wow."

@Nthabiseng2022 said:

"I'm so sad bathong I was so pissed vandag but now hayiniokay. I'm done commenting."

@alie_mak replied:

"How I met your mother."

@ORamadie28698 wrote:

"I keep coming back here to gather strength."

@hezelleseilane replied:

"I’m gonna camp here, so don’t judge me, ohh the rents."

@andile3_andile said:

"Real feelings are involved here; they'll be fine, man."

'Big Brother Mzansi's Mmeli to continue dating Thandeka outside the house. Images: Jabu McDonald and Ipeleng Selepe

Source: Twitter

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to a photo of Mmeli with Thandeka's underwear

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi fans were divided over a picture of Mmeli with his on-screen girlfriend, Thandeka's underwear.

A fan of the reality TV show dragged Mmeli on social media, while his fans defended him.

Viewers of the show commented on the photo of the reality TV star, which was shared on X.

Source: Briefly News