Model and content creator Mmeli had social media buzzing this week when he fueled romance rumours on the Big Brother Mzansi show

The former Big Brother Titans star was spotted cuddling and flirting with KZN-born bookkeeper Thandeka

Viewers of the reality TV show commented on the duo's clips and journey on social media

'Big Brother Mzansi' stars Mmeli and Thandeka romance video trends. Images: TVBlogsByMlu and IpelengSelepe

Source: Twitter

Big Brother Mzansi fans can't get enough of reality TV stars Mmeli and Thandeka, who appear to have fallen for each other in the reality TV show.

The duo, who star opposite popular transgender star Ilano, were spotted flirting on the show this week.

Mmeli, who returned to the house this season, previously starred on the first season of Big Brother Titans alongside Khosi Twala, who won the season.

Big Brother Mzansi viewer @Thato_Reekae shared a cosy video on his X account of Mmeli and Thandeka from the reality TV show on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

"I just woke up to this cute nonsense. Mmeli and Thandeka to the altar," he captioned the clip.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to the video

@Keri_ann_rams responded:

"She asked to see legs today, and that’s what she got. No worksuit. Cute maan."

@mrs_ndi asked Thato:

"O motho le Big Brother, go riana you are shipping already?" (You are a Big Brother fan and shipping already).

@Thato_Reekae wrote:

"Ke mo teng tota," (I am here for it).

@YayaJiyane replied:

"We are fed at an unrushed pace."

@_sophi_sticated said:

"Best ship ever."

@LNPlaatjie responded:

"Yhooo sana the man is gone. Hayini bethunana, I am in a meeting. I watched this more than 5 times yhuuuu m so over the moon my boss will fire me."

@Stella_Marix09 asked:

"Is it our old Mmleli or who?"

@MadalanePuleng said:

"I can't believe I have been watching this a zillion times."

@JKhomari replied:

"Beautiful things take time. It's loading slowly.".

@moeketsicjess reacted:

"They hit it off too early, and I love them, so they have to last."

@LeeMngomezulu_ wrote:

"I like what I see."

@Blaq_Stone responded:

"I think Mmeli has already caught, but he is threading with caution cause it's too early."

@minenhle_rsa reacted:

"Ay its clear bazojola laba," (They are going to date).

@FanzoMotau commented:

"True, this friends thing will end soon."

@simplytee23 wrote:

"And it's not going to be Mmeli."

@Zealot_New said:

"Oh, they look so good together."

@snemsezane1 responded:

"And why am I smiling like a stupid person."

@ghettostar_22 reacted:

"And I think it's Thandeka, she really loves Mmeli."

@chigonamemory1 wrote:

"I'm giving them 1 week of this friendship thing."

@FanzoMotau responded:

"Someone will catch feelings here, just watch."

@YWAfrican replied:

" A bunch of cuteness."

@dara57924920 said:

"I love Mmeli!"

@onwuegbu_ada wrote:

"Beautiful nonsense."

'Big Brother Mzansi's Mmeli and Thandeka start a romance relationship. Image: IpelengSelepe

Source: Twitter

'Big Brother Mzansi's Mmeli and Thandeka start a romance relationship. Image: IpelengSelepe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the highly anticipated reality TV show, Big Brother Mzansi, is back again for its sixth season.

Briefly News was exclusively invited to get the firsthand reveal of what this year's looked like before the new housemates occupied it.

BBMzansi's PR team also shared with Briefly News what the Bazozwa Edition is about.

