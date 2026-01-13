TikToker Langalihle Gumede, known as Ilano, recently opened up about her transformation journey in the Big Brother Mzansi house

The content creator, who previously shared that she has a twin brother, also discussed her childhood in her introduction video

Viewers of the reality TV show commented on Gumede's personality and journey on social media

Inside 'Big Brother Mzansi' Ilano's transformation journey. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Content creator Ilano, real name Langalihle Gumede, made waves on social media on Sunday, 11 January 2026, when she joined the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show as the first transgender contestant on the show.

Gumede is one of the 23 South Africans who auditioned for the season 6 reality TV show this year.

A Big Brother Mzansi fan @just_me shared on his X account on Sunday, 11 January 2026, that Ilano is a transgender.

Daily Sun reports that the reality TV star shared in her introduction interview with the show that she entered the show because of her big personality and her desire to represent others like her.

Gumede also reveals that she was raised as a girl by her family, and she has a twin brother, who used to be embarrassed by her when they were growing up.

"I would love someone to understand me in the sense that there are people like us, and we exist. That's why I decided to just wake up and enter," she says.

The 23-year-old social media influencer also revealed that when she introduces herself as a trans person, people usually refer to him as "he/she". But when she only introduces herself to people as Ilano, people refer to her as she.

Big Brother Mzansi viewers react to Ilano's transformation journey

@OTrueblood said:

"Omo, it’s difficult to believe ILano is trans. Nothing looks trans about Ilano."

@SMakondets21208 wrote:

"Aunt Thelma transgender in Isabella's voice."

@TheeAzanian reacted:

"Craziest part is it’s real, not even a BBL."

@NakedEyeZA wrote:

"She really trans, she looks like a woman."

@Shebear8 said:

"Natural BBL, there's nothing too much about it."

@sthembitu67029 responded:

"This one is not gonna make it."

@TumzaTMash commented:

"I don't believe you 😳😳😳."

@RealMadamCoco wrote:

"She has good vibes but must not overperform."

@brownacup said:

"Her body is T."

@Jozie_Bk replied:

"Wow, I didn't see her coming."

@Will_16th_ responded:

"Are we gonna ignore the elephant in the room. I mean, the onlyfan what what."

@ComradeAtt wrote:

"Ilano never misses disturbing int*mate conversations with her dance and songs, such a nonsensical person."

@GreyNdimande said:

"So, more men than women in the Big Brother house this year? Phela siyayibona inkabi thina."

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans praise Ilano's honesty about her transformation journey. Images: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

