A video of Letoya Makhene and her baby daddy has caused a stir online, with fans giving non-filtered views

In a snippet taken from her reality TV show, The Makhenes , the actress and the man were in a deep conversation

Mzansi posted jokes about the two, with some posting jokes, saying love is blind, while other fans had nothing nice to say

In the latest episode of The Makhenes, Letoya spoke with her baby daddy, who is also a sangoma by profession.

A video of Letoya Makhene and her baby daddy has caused a stir online. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Instagram

The clip ignited a host of reactions from online users, with some people offering mixed reactions.

Letoya and her baby daddy have SA talking

The man who once caused a stir for making various claims about Letoya allegedly keeping their baby away from him has finally come face-to-face with the actress. In a snippet shared by @Jabu_Macdonald captioned, "Ai Latoya ngeke," the former Generations: The Legacy actress and the man were in a deep conversation.

Though the snippet is fairly short, one can tell that they were having a deep conversation, as the man can be heard saying, "They caught me out."

He previously identified himself as Ifran John, claiming that Letoya has kept him away from their kid.

Mzansi reacts to viral snippet

Social media users responded to the viral clip of Letoya and the man, questioning where they met and how they started dating.

@ntebogengcara shared:

"Love is blind, yazi when you are in love, you get to see after the break up that yoh yini le."

@athidivine joked:

"The way she’s looking at him, he can still get it."

@Zamayworld reacted:

"I am ready to revamp her CV for free at this point. We need to embark on a journey to get her a 9-5, she might even date Skomota if she remains unemployed."

@Zthulel_ reacted:

"Ain't no way this is the one and only Tshidi who drove Gaddafi and Jack Mabaso crazy, I refuse to believe it."

@Lwandy_Msengana replied:

"Baba was crying on TikTok, alleging that Letoya stole his business idea, and she doesn’t want him to see the baby."

@Carnyie_King exclaimed:

"Yoh, things did not go as planned here!"

@ZinhleSokh92169 shared:

"When it comes to love, the bar is removed."

@Ado941952954704 stated:

"After being with Gadaffi on Generations, I’d make sure my real-life husband is hot."

@callmepatrisha_ questioned:

"Yah, no nna I have to judge, hai I have to. Ngeke phela Latoya. Does this lady know how much of a catch she is, though?"

A snippet of Letoya Makhene and her baby daddy has gone viral. Image: Letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya accuses Lebo of lying

In a previous report from Briefly News, in a previous episode of her reality TV show, which aired on 26 April 2026, Letoya delivered raw and unfiltered claims about her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa.

Letoya alleged that her ex-wife is intentionally painting her as dysfunctional to the public in a move to destroy her reputation, something she claims Keswa had planned long before they split up.

"She knew what she was doing. This is a smart woman; she told me behind closed doors that if I ever leave her, these are the steps she would take. These are things that made me scared to even leave because I knew her. She told me she would ruin my reputation."

Source: Briefly News